Interesting and Humour - page 3977
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As if there wasn't such a thing in the Soviet Union, but in general the post-Soviet period is a period of decline, you can't argue with that...
For some it was a decline and for some it was a rise, whichever one chose.
The results of Soviet education are already visible now - few are able to adapt to the new realities and are simply sitting on the sidelines now...
There is no need to explain anything, all the facts are there.
The little son came to his father
and asked the little one: -
"What is good
and what is bad?"
Not only "Wasenka" has to retrain to be good, but also everyone around him, so they do not become "Wasenka". At all times there have been permanent values such as morality, and there are temporary values such as taste, fashion, and so on. There is no need to confuse one with the other. Everything temporary will fade away, while everything permanent will flourish as long as you remember it, you will give up your knowledge and understanding of your ancestors who only wish you good because you are their children, and there will be no moral or spiritual power in you, no ancestral power. monsters will come and trample you like kittens, they have been aiming at your place for a long time, except your fathers and grandfathers were wise and did not go along with filth, rudeness and debauchery, keeping honor between themselves and with others, that is why Russia flourished, you think why they burnt all the books after another change of religion, to destroy your connection with your ancestors, to kill your memory, make it so short that it could manipulate you as they needed. And you are glad, for clothes and cheap beer you are ready to fulfill their dream of destroying everything of spiritual value, so that they may have complete power over you.
With respect.
P.S. culture and art reflect the state of society.
The results of Soviet education are already visible now - few are able to adapt to the new realities and are simply sitting on the sidelines now...
this is not the result of soviet education, it is the result of changing moral values in people's lives. previously, anyone, especially those with higher education and experience, was valued in the workplace. look at what is happening now, everywhere they want to see a pretty face in miniskirts instead of a specialist with a long experience (lowered to the level of sexually preoccupied primates). after 40-50 they try not to hire in companies (young people are not experienced, while they gain experience the country is behind in development). the common word change in English, manager, supervisory
and this is just what is on the surface ...
with respect.
Not just by them, but by you too.
That's quite a demotivator. How precise!
Not bad either and very accurate:
And also to the point!