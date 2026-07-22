Interesting and Humour - page 2993
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because there is no other such paper in the world. Because it's the biggest economy in the world.
Mm-hmm.
That's exactly what they said in 1929. And then the US population shrank by 7 million - starved to death with overproduction of food - exported to the ocean and drowned, just to keep prices down.
The entire US macroeconomy is far worse today than it was in 1929. At least at that time there were no non-deliverable futures.
Mm-hmm.
In 1929, the same reasoning applied. And then the US population shrank by 7 million - starved to death from overproduction - exported to the ocean and drowned, just to keep prices down.
The entire US macroeconomy is far worse today than it was in 1929. At least there were no non-deliverable futures back then.
И? Quite possibly 7 million. And?
Shall I tell you about one state that starved to death twice as many?
And let's not talk about the current state of the US macro economy - it's "worse" according to you year after year more and more. And so it has been for 100 years running.
И? It's quite possible that 7 million. And?
Shall I tell you about one nation that starved to death twice as many?
And let's not talk about the current state of the US macro economy - it's "worse" according to you year after year more and more. It's been that way for 100 years.
You can tell a story, but if you read the statistics, the population in one state has grown by 4 million in that time. And to substantiate the rest, you have to score a booooooooo big joint or just take the dough.
And on the subject of worse...
I want it to be better, because if they have it worse once, we will have it twice - we moved here in 91 and are sitting in their boat.
But
Their statistics on the banks are horrendous. The leading banks have balance sheets full of non-deliverable futures at a ratio of over 20:1 to capital. It's just plain piss-poor. For reference. We have an equity-to-capital ratio = 12. And futures cannot enter the balance sheet at all.
Happy holidays, programmers! ))