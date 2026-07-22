Interesting and Humour - page 71

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PapaYozh:
PS. By the way, IE6 doesn't allow on this site to insert pictures, links, videos, etc. I.e. when you enter a message there is no panel with buttons. And when replying there is no quote of the original post.

Screw IE.

If only they were women

 
 


$300 million to save 6 milliseconds
 

from bash

Thu, 15 Sep 2011 10:12:01 +0400

A conversation in the internal chat room of a large international company:
xxx: Folks, does anyone have a charger for a Nokia?
yyy: Yeah, I've got one in my drawer. Where are you located?
xxx: Eighth floor, left of the entrance.
Yyy: Fuck the details! What country? :)
xxx: Russia.
xxx: Uh, that won't work then...

 
 
Every mother of seven who knows English wears a hairpiece, even if she wears glasses. Every woman with glasses has seven children or speaks English. No woman who has seven children wears glasses unless she has a hairpiece. Every woman who has seven children and wears glasses knows English. No woman who wears a hairpiece has seven children.
If each of these five statements is true, what would you say about those women who wear glasses?
 
Mischek:

Every mother of seven who knows English wears a hairpiece, even if she wears glasses. Every woman with glasses has seven children or speaks English. No woman who has seven children wears glasses unless she has a hairpiece. Every woman who has seven children and wears glasses knows English. No woman who wears a hairpiece has seven children.
If each of these five statements is true, what would you say about those women who wear glasses?
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