Interesting and Humour - page 71
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If only they were women
$300 million to save 6 milliseconds
from bash
Thu, 15 Sep 2011 10:12:01 +0400
A conversation in the internal chat room of a large international company:
xxx: Folks, does anyone have a charger for a Nokia?
yyy: Yeah, I've got one in my drawer. Where are you located?
xxx: Eighth floor, left of the entrance.
Yyy: Fuck the details! What country? :)
xxx: Russia.
xxx: Uh, that won't work then...
If each of these five statements is true, what would you say about those women who wear glasses?
Every mother of seven who knows English wears a hairpiece, even if she wears glasses. Every woman with glasses has seven children or speaks English. No woman who has seven children wears glasses unless she has a hairpiece. Every woman who has seven children and wears glasses knows English. No woman who wears a hairpiece has seven children.
If each of these five statements is true, what would you say about those women who wear glasses?