Interesting and Humour - page 378
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I was talking to a friend on my laptop on Skype. At the same time, a second friend calls on his mobile phone, I put him on speakerphone and the three of us talk. Then I went out to the loggia for a smoke. When I come back, the picture is very vivid: the laptop and the phone are discussing something. Isn't that crazy?
Crazy. It's going to be. :)
It's a nightmare. It's not gonna happen. :)
Soon hoovers will start flirting with washing machines.
Imagine opening a washing machine and there's a little hoover flashing its lights, so helpless with a short hose :)
ZZZY You take it to the market (you do not need two hoovers), and in response technicians blow up the question of illegal trafficking in equipment, go out into the streets with banners that read "technology is also a person", "we are the authorities here", and the classic "Pu resign" to that time will not lose relevance :)
Soon hoovers will be flirting with washing machines.
Soon hoovers will start flirting with washing machines.
Imagine opening the washing machine and there's a little hoover flashing its lights, so helpless with a short hose :)
wi-fi tit asking for wi-fi, beeping
I wish they did. They'll ask for permission to install an update and advertise a special agent against particularly harmful dust.
It's a consequence, wifi and net access first. And there's no way they're going to ask you to install it yourself, you don't know what they want anyway.
But the remedy against a particularly harmful dust will be pimped out.