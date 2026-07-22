Interesting and Humour - page 3717
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... About the meatballs and noodles: yes, the catering in general was not up to par, although I remember a lovely canteen at the university, excellent and not expensive...
That's a good place to start (classic of the genre) and you wouldn't have to write anything else. I'm sorry, but there's nothing to talk about after that.
Our institute also had an excellent canteen, the food was good and not expensive, and the lunch break was... Now the best part - the break started at 1:15, and classes started at 8:00. If you ran very fast after the bell, you would have lunch; if you just ran, you would stand in line for about 40 minutes.
Speaking of the army regimen in the training camp, breakfast was 8:30, lunch was 3pm.
That should have been the stamp to start with (a classic of the genre) and there would have been no need to write anything else. I'm sorry, but there's nothing to talk about after that.
Are all canteens cool now? In my opinion, not much has changed in this industry and you can get sick in a restaurant. I prefer home-cooked food.
...I don't think much has changed in this industry and you can get sick in a restaurant...
Refreshments (Refreshments on rainy day) by Tim Santasombat
Can I guess what kind of food is homemade? Chicken and buckwheat?
Didn't get it. No cereals except rye bread - diabetes. Various meats with various vegetables (except potatoes and beetroot). Fruits, nuts. Coffee with cream, sour cream, cottage cheese.
Didn't get it right. No cereals except rye bread - diabetes. Various meats with various vegetables (except potatoes). Fruit, nuts. Coffee with cream, sour cream, cottage cheese.
You know the psychological basis of diabetes? Greed. Get better.
Do you know the psychological basis for diabetes? Greed. Get better.
If I was greedy, I'd be fat. I weigh 70 kg and I'm 5'8". I always liked sweets, I used to put three spoonfuls of sugar in my tea and coffee. And my mother's heredity.
Heredity is the cause. I've always put a lot of sugar in my tea too, but no diabetes, thank God. And my teeth don't rot. And doctors tell us that sweets make our teeth rot...
That's probably true.