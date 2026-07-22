Interesting and Humour - page 4145

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Ha, ha, can't get enough !


 
Denis Sartakov:

Ha, ha, I can't calm down !

At this rate you could close youtube, everything will be here)

 

A good concert in memory of Vysotsky was yesterday.

The only thing that could make it to the first one, though I didn't watch it on live TV, it was on HTTP.

(Attempt to drag the community into a sawdust discussion deleted by Artyom Trishkin - Yura, STOP)



 
http://strana.ru/journal/25061406
Гитара, как крылья
Гитара, как крылья
  • strana.ru
Владимир Высоцкий прожил всего 42 года, но успел стать всенародным кумиром и голосом нескольких поколений. География его гастролей охватывает всю карту страны и выходит далеко за ее границы. При этом Высоцкий остается поэтом Москвы и одним из классических ее героев. В день 80-летнего юбилея поэта напомним его главные московские адреса. 1-я...
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday Vladimir Semyonovich!


Interestingly, in 2010, Vysotsky's portrait was minted on 50 kwacha coins from the African state of Malawi and 2 New Zealand dollars from the island of Niue.
 
 


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