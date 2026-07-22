Interesting and Humour - page 4145
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Ha, ha, can't get enough !
Ha, ha, I can't calm down !
At this rate you could close youtube, everything will be here)
A good concert in memory of Vysotsky was yesterday.
The only thing that could make it to the first one, though I didn't watch it on live TV, it was on HTTP.(Attempt to drag the community into a sawdust discussion deleted by Artyom Trishkin - Yura, STOP)
Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday Vladimir Semyonovich!