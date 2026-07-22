Interesting and Humour - page 3744
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I stumbled across it by chance and was so nostalgic ....
Ehhh... Yes.
I stumbled across it by chance and was so nostalgic ....
Pretty girl, angelic voice, and the words: "I have a wound in my heart..." And you're talking about a picture. :)
It's like that joke...
A cowboy rides his horse, sees a girl walking ahead. He's making plans...
"I'm going to ride up to her, I'm going to mount the horse, she's going to say, 'What a horse...' and I'm going to tell her, 'What a horse. Let's go..."
He rides up, puts the horse on its stump, the girl says, "What are you galloping about for? Let's go better..." He says, "What an idiot, look at the horse!"
They're all beautiful as long as they're young and don't get fat...
- This is Marina, I'd like you to meet her. She's my girlfriend," said Vadim. - I divorced my wife, we live together.
- Yuck," Marina mumbled.
- She's mute, don't be surprised.
- It's a pleasure! - I answered.
Marina smiled shyly. She was a real beauty. It's hard to describe her face, but at that moment I thought that if you took the best of Angelina Jolie, Vanessa Paradis, Jessica Parker, mixed in equal proportions, and added the figure of Anna Kournikova, you'd get a rough portrait.
- We met after the concert. I finished work late at midnight, I was getting my equipment together, I went out and saw her sitting outside, lonely. I recognised her - I'd seen her on stage. I went up to her and started talking to her, and she was all, "Uh-oh." Then she took out her notebook, wrote her name and said she had nowhere to go, she had a fight with her boyfriend and her parents were in another city. So I invited her back to my place. My wife had moved out by then. We've been living together for six months now.
- Yeah," Marina agreed.
- She works as a backup dancer. She's a professional. Dances like a god. She cooks to perfection! And she doesn't bother with idle talk.
- Yeah, that's an important quality for women.
- Yeah," Marina confirmed.
- We're almost 23 years apart. She's 22, and I recently celebrated my 45th birthday. But I don't feel any difference. We like the same music, the same movies. Totally overlapping tastes and worldviews. Right, little one?
- Uh-huh.
- We got a cat. Marina loves animals. You know, I've done a lot of wrong in my life, done a lot of wrong to those who love me. Now I try to behave so that I'm not ashamed in front of her. There are no other women, only her. As soon as I have some free time, I go straight home - I want to be with Marina. She is an unhappy girl, her father drinks, her family is poor. I help her with contacts, introduce her to the right people. I'll do anything for her, I'll die, but I'll do it!
In the nineties, Vadim was known in his own circles as a lighting technician. His company was invited to all shows, music videos, and music programme recordings: he had no equal in early Russian show business for his lighting skills. Stars wanted to look attractive. In addition, he knew how to bargain with fraudulent producers, a very necessary quality in the conditions of savage domestic capitalism. True, he had to drink a lot to succeed: the best deals were done informally.
A few months later a phone call rang in my house:
- Yeesh! YOOOO! - I heard in the receiver. It was Marina. Weeping, she was trying to tell me something very important. Mobile phones were a rarity in those days.
When I arrived, the paramedics were already carrying a black body bag out of the doorway. Marina was running after them.
- She was crying her eyes out.
Vadim's heart gave out. Drinking and working around the clock would drive any sturdiest man to the grave. All four of Vadim's wives attended the funeral. Marina stood lonely on the sidelines.
- Yuck! - she said to me. Thousands of words of the Russian language could not express all the pain and despair I heard. True love can do without speech... Soon she left Moscow and we never saw each other again.
That's touching.
Everything else is gone.
You won't believe, the meaning of human existence is to be remembered with kind words, it means that you have done something which helped mankind. Otherwise you are just a worthless grain of sand, which does not bear any part in evolution, even your reproduction does not play any significant role for the same reason - there is no point in multiplying nonsense.
There are works by some people that show that the brain in a broad sense evolves differently than the body. Thus geniuses may appear in non-developed as well as on the contrary. Therefore no one has ever managed to select a genius. So grains of sand are all important. As for history, it is clear that not only positive values are remembered but also negative ones, the main thing is that it can be artificially inflated. Because good is relative, as well as evil. Do we not know, with our ability to rewrite history. And if to take into account that the people who are not ideal in humanism and other "good deeds" are climbing to the top, it will appear that the natural selection remained on the same level, where the base instincts stupidly mastered the new ways of goal achievement.
In the past, it was mainly the physically stronger who survived, now it is the more unscrupulous cunning one.
In addition, under the auspices of helping humanity, the most terrible things can and have been done.
And to tell others with affirming intonations about the true meaning of human existence is akin to discovering where the universe came from.
Comrades and gentlemen. Please, it's not worth it - you know what it is.