Interesting and Humour - page 4744
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??? at the bus stop.
Elon?
Burned
Burned
yes ! here he is, the man from the future, has long been among us !
yes ! here he is, the man from the future, has been among us for a long time !
That's how he knows Russian. Lyonya Muskin, Elon Musk.
yes ! here he is, the man from the future, has been among us for a long time !
Do you think the girl is the daughter or the niece?
If so, then somewhere in Russia lives an heiress to an empire named TESLA.
Watching various interviews with Ilon Musk, I wondered what the secret to his success was. If he is a genius, it is certainly not in science. But, he is still not without genius, but what is it? Having got acquainted with his biography I came to a conclusion, that during his way he took right decisions in the choice of application of efforts, means and time. He mastered science-fiction populism, captivated investors and the masses with his dream of an accessible cosmos, awakened secret hopes of millions, proposed concepts of futuristic, energetically and "morally" clean cars and even named companies so that they were associated with genius and mystery: Tesla - a scientist shrouded in a mystical halo, Spacex - a mysteriously beguiling Cosmos (x at the end a hint of exploration of the unknown), SolarCity - a solar city (a reference to utopia), and made a lot of other right marketing moves by combining teams of real scientists to the same. He is a marketing man of God, who has felt the vibrancy of his time and used the power of their currents and his abilities to climb the media and financial Olympus. Well done, of course... :)
He was once called Goodwin the Great and Terrible, creator of the Emerald City, an illusionist whom suckers mistook for a wizard.
Do you think the girl is the daughter or the niece?
If so, then somewhere in Russia lives an heiress to an empire named TESLA.
valentina tereshkova, he started preparing her for space back then, 100%!
??? at the bus stop.
Elon Musk as a young man
Looking at this picture makes you think of a new version of the plot of Murder on the Orient Express.))