Interesting and Humour - page 3784
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Stack Overflow 2017 survey results: developers who use gaps earn more...
https://habrahabr.ru/post/331026/
))) A prime example of looking for correlation where there is none. It's like that tale: "99.9% of all people who die of cancer ate cucumbers in their lifetime".
One thing I don't understand: how am I supposed to respond if I press Tab to indent, but am aware that the editor will put spaces instead? Is it "Both" or "Tab"?
One thing I don't understand: how am I supposed to respond if I press Tab to indent, but am aware that the editor will put spaces in its place? Is it "Both" or "Tab"?
Artist Philip Kubarev
It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ("Yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big").
Artist Philip Kubarev
That Kubarev is understandable, but why "artist"? Does this singer "... and snack" have anything to do with art?
It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ("yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big").
this cancer must be four.
It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ('Yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big').
there's 2 roubles in change scattered about