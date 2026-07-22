Interesting and Humour - page 3784

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ingensi:

Stack Overflow 2017 survey results: developers who use gaps earn more...

https://habrahabr.ru/post/331026/


))) A prime example of looking for correlation where there is none. It's like that tale: "99.9% of all people who die of cancer ate cucumbers in their lifetime".

One thing I don't understand: how am I supposed to respond if I press Tab to indent, but am aware that the editor will put spaces instead? Is it "Both" or "Tab"?

 
Ihor Herasko:

One thing I don't understand: how am I supposed to respond if I press Tab to indent, but am aware that the editor will put spaces in its place? Is it "Both" or "Tab"?

))) This is already quantum entanglement-.
 
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Pét'a's bullshit.)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's not the worst thing they could have come up with
 
Artist Philip Kubarev

 
Sergey Golubev:
Artist Philip Kubarev


It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ("Yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big").

 
Sergey Golubev:
Artist Philip Kubarev


That Kubarev is understandable, but why "artist"? Does this singer "... and snack" have anything to do with art?

 
Ihor Herasko:

It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ("yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big").

3+1

this cancer must be four.

 
Ihor Herasko:

It should be 5 roubles instead of 1 rouble. ('Yesterday it was three, but small, and today it's five, but big').


there's 2 roubles in change scattered about

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