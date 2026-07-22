Interesting and Humour - page 4653
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On the topic of the day =)))
unfortunately there is no forum on RBC
If anything, RBC is an official registered media outlet... like Russia-1, ORT, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, etc.
What is this discontent? - The president said and quoted, so who here is against it? - Where is the dirt?
UPD: Removed his famous quotes, unfortunately they are too misinterpreted as someone's dissent)))
You should know that there is a contingent here (and everywhere else around) who are morally unstable and unconcerned in principle about news from Russia. Perhaps sometimes thirty-three times over-twisted.
You give a reason to stir the uncontrollable emotions of such a contingent, pouring out in torrents of letters, and accompanied by mass bans and subsequent purges.
Is that necessary here? No.
This resource is not political. Hence the request to hold your horses a bit.
Never mind RBC and all the other officially registered media outlets which are and are not foreign agents. On the subject of news resources, please communicate on those very resources - you can read there plenty of raging emotions from the above contingent - who will enjoy it, of course.
On the theme of the day =)))
!
I'd say it's a hot topic :)
Don't sneeze at a public transport stop!
This resource is not political.
There would be some sense in political reasoning here if it were accompanied by a demonstration of trading decisions made on their basis. Something like: "The Rothschilds (Fed, Anunnaki, ... etc.) are now doing this and that with the gold rate and therefore the position on it is now so-and-so, monitoring the account there."
Relevant again ...
By 2020, Russians will earn an average of $2,700 a month and have at least 100 square metres for a family of three,
Now anything can happen. The dollar could spiral into such inflation that you just have to hang on. Then this option at 2700 may come true.)) And with square metres never will.
Sounds like a quote, but I do not remember such promises. Except from Zhirinovsky )))
Sounds like a quote, but I don't remember such promises. Unless from Zhirinovsky ))
It's an article. "Living to 2020" Google it. You don't remember because it's been 12 years. Original.
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