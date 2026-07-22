Interesting and Humour - page 1431
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PS. And I think the Jobs service should make a memo for users - so they know how to use EAs :)
There aren't enough memos for everyone... Mostly freeloaders with orders show up there... Hence the rates there... I was very surprised when one of my customers contacted me in the PM a couple of months later to ask me to build him an Expert Advisor he'd ordered and that top progerger gave him a shit about it... for 30 quid... I briefly explained the price/quality ratio and gave him a price of 220 - I didn't want to do anything. He agreed at once... After a while, he asked for the next version. A little cheaper, but also worthwhile... You don't get many of those in this service... It's a pity.
Maybe it's not even about the freeloaders, but about their available funds, the novice user constantly lacks funds for development, novice users - the experts call "owls" :)
Right ... I always ask if I can make an owl: "Do you want it fried, baked or beaten? ... "
They get stumped by such simple linguistic turns...
- (after a pause) I don't know.
- A patsy!
- ...
- Guess what item of footwear with the letter Y is in my other pocket?
- (after a pause) I don't know.
- One more sticky shoe!
Stuck a 4s pattern into a 5s pattern, the sheets turned out to be hilarious... :-)
Daisy:I remember a fight on the embroidery forum, and 5 people were banned from the thread))
Daisy: There wasa fight about whether or not to mark the canvass.
***
xxx:Developers tend to turn all the bugs into features, and users tend to turn all the features into bugs .
xxx:And it's the helpdesk's job to take care of it(
***
pascendi:Today on Echo Vladimir Vishnevsky complained that today's youth don't understand the line: "in my youth I called you all the twos".
And right: the girl presenter of the Dithyramb programme didn't know what a 'two-spot' was ("Isn't that like a coin?").
I feel as old as mammoth shit :-)
(I wonder, whether people born in 1990 understand a line from a song "... that you can't wait for three men at the machine"?
I've heardthis version - "and you won't be able to wait out three people at the BANKOMAT".
***
yyy:I heard you're going to Egypt?
xxx:yeah
Yyy:Go to Iraq and Syria just to be sure.