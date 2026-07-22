Interesting and Humour - page 4052
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and that says it all.
Thank you for not imposing inadequate recommendations.
...
I saw the printed text almost the full width of the glass, at the bottom.
About whales in the Christian tradition, Andrei Kiselev is probably a better writer. (This is the place in the Bible where Jonah is mentioned).
I mean, the round earth was known before the Bible was created.
ps Faith, Hope, Love.
Father, Son, Holy Spirit.
It's an allegory. A trinity beginning.
Well-o-o-o that's a way of putting words to facts. But we are not ufologists or magicians from the yellow press about the pyramids and aliens.)
This is a real courageous and honest act.
Attention and respect from motorists is guaranteed. And it definitely lifts your spirits.
I saw a Matiz the other day that said "Ia Medvedko!", driven, of course, by a girl.)
Photon torpedoes are the way to go! Against the Replicoids that a fellow forum member fears so much)
Saw a Matiz the other day with "Ea Medvedko!" written on it, driven, of course, by a girl )
this is a typical epatage - a way of self-expression - there is nothing else to do - they say "neither mind nor heart" on such cars.
there is no "student" sign on karputov's picture -- it means stupid epatage -- there is no courage and respect in such a picture.
p.s. the epatage Viktor Yerofeev himself said about epatage in art: "new smells arise - it stinks".
this is a typical epatage -- a way of self-expression -- there's nothing else one can think of -- they say "neither mind nor heart" on such a picture.
there is no "student" sign on Karputov's picture - it means stupid epatage - there is no courage and respect in such a picture.
p.s. the epatage artist Viktor Yerofeev himself said about epatage in art: "new smells appear - it stinks".
How is it that there is no pupil sign? And if you look more closely?
How is it that there is no pupil sign? How about a closer look?
They're going to topple over anyway, because there's no "apprentice" sign, there's a "novice driver" sign. First one to put his coat on is a doctor.
And anyway, it's a meta-editor's sign.
They'll be overturned anyway, because there's no 'apprentice' sign, there's a 'novice driver' sign. First one to put on a coat is a doctor.
Yeah, these non-drivers, they don't care about the "U" or the "U"! - don't care! They don't even know that the "!" sign has been around for years :)