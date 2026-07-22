Interesting and Humour - page 1904

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newdigital:

Everywhere life

Marius Iliesh

It's beautiful. Except ... what are they eating?
 
 
artmedia70:
It's beautiful. Except... what are they eating?
Fish, I guess.
 
 
Japanese embroiderer Hiroko Kubota. She embroiders ironwork. But she appeared with an interesting collection, jokingly named 'Dress Cat'.

Hiroko Kubota has found an ingenious use for her skill, and her son has helped her do it - being a professional, she has decorated her son's boring shirts (which need to comply with the dress code) with "pocket kittens". Cute embroideries have pleased not only the mother and son, but also many other people.


Embroidered Cat Shirts By Hiroko Kubota Go Viral And Sell Like Hot Cakes
Embroidered Cat Shirts By Hiroko Kubota Go Viral And Sell Like Hot Cakes
  • www.boredpanda.com
Fashion and the Internet have collided spectacularly in this series of awesome embroidered cat shirts by Japanese embroidery artist Hiroko Kubota. The cute kitties, embroidered with great skill and detail, are an unexpected and interesting manifestation of the Internet’s obsession with cats. In an interview with spoon-tamago.com, Kubota explained...
 
newdigital:
Japanese embroiderer Hiroko Kubota. She embroiders ironwork. But she appeared with an interesting collection, jokingly called Dress Dog.

Hiroko Kubota has found an ingenious use for her skill, and her son has helped her do it - being a professional, she has decorated her son's boring shirts (which need to comply with the dress code) with "pocket kittens". The cute embroideries have appealed not only to mum and son but to many other people too.


Too bad . Very bad . Just awful.

Doesn't she have a Dress-Dog?

 

There are many dress-dogs ... like the pre-wedding ones :





 

 
newdigital:

There are many dress-dogs ... like the pre-wedding ones :

Horrible... I'd rather have a Hot Dog...
 
http://ok.ya1.ru/index.php?newsid=140996
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  • ok.ya1.ru
Замечательная традиция фото с Сантой, которая существует уже 34 года. Замечательная традиция фото с Сантой, которая существует уже 34 года.
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