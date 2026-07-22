Interesting and Humour - page 1904
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Everywhere life
Marius Iliesh
It's beautiful. Except... what are they eating?
Hiroko Kubota has found an ingenious use for her skill, and her son has helped her do it - being a professional, she has decorated her son's boring shirts (which need to comply with the dress code) with "pocket kittens". Cute embroideries have pleased not only the mother and son, but also many other people.
Japanese embroiderer Hiroko Kubota. She embroiders ironwork. But she appeared with an interesting collection, jokingly called Dress Dog.
Hiroko Kubota has found an ingenious use for her skill, and her son has helped her do it - being a professional, she has decorated her son's boring shirts (which need to comply with the dress code) with "pocket kittens". The cute embroideries have appealed not only to mum and son but to many other people too.
Too bad . Very bad . Just awful.
Doesn't she have a Dress-Dog?
There are many dress-dogs ... like the pre-wedding ones :
There are many dress-dogs ... like the pre-wedding ones :