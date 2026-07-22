Interesting and Humour - page 22

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It also cures baldness, numbness and makes you 10cm taller.

 
Mischek:

It also cures baldness, numbness and makes you 10cm taller.

Here's the truth about them: http://market.elec.ru/nomer/29/ostorozhno-energosberegateli/

 
I had an acquaintance who worked as a lawyer in a retail business. The theme was "The cure-all pill". After a year, he quit. My conscience got the better of me. In the legal department there was practically conveyor belt work with claims.
 

Someday

 
Cartoon. I'm not posting it here, there's not much non-normativity. Watch here
 
Mischek:
Cartoon. Not posting here, there is not much non-normative. Watch here.

I agree 100%!!!!!!!!!!!

Only the last moron would buy an iphone!

 
Mischek:

:-) so looking forward to the sign from above))))
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