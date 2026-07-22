Interesting and Humour - page 22
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It also cures baldness, numbness and makes you 10cm taller.
It also cures baldness, numbness and makes you 10cm taller.
Here's the truth about them: http://market.elec.ru/nomer/29/ostorozhno-energosberegateli/
Cartoon. Not posting here, there is not much non-normative. Watch here.
I agree 100%!!!!!!!!!!!
Only the last moron would buy an iphone!