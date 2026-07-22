Interesting and Humour - page 2663
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Waterjet cutting. See how you can cut with a pressurised liquid jet and abrasive:
Waterjet cutting. See how you can cut with a pressurised liquid jet and abrasive:
Художник Энди Гиклинг при помощи компании LasX Industries Inc. Нанёс на кусок классной доски свой рисунок. Изображение наносилось при помощи лазера. В первой части видео лазер работает в режиме растровой графики, во второй — векторной, причём скорость движения луча составила 6 м/с.
Yes. Perhaps it's time to put an end to this discussion.
I found a child's picture of Dobryny Nikitich.