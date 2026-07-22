Interesting and Humour - page 2663

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Last ring!


 
Is death in the ring interesting? Or humour?
 

Waterjet cutting. See how you can cut with a pressurised liquid jet and abrasive:

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Waterjet cutting. See how you can cut with a pressurised liquid jet and abrasive:

old technology
 

Художник Энди Гиклинг при помощи компании LasX Industries Inc. Нанёс на кусок классной доски свой рисунок. Изображение наносилось при помощи лазера. В первой части видео лазер работает в режиме растровой графики, во второй — векторной, причём скорость движения луча составила 6 м/с.

 
 
 
- What is the most profitable thing to dilute in our national economy? - Alcohol with water.
 
 
Aleksey Levashov:
Yes. Perhaps it's time to put an end to this discussion.

I found a child's picture of Dobryny Nikitich.

It's more of an iron lumberjack.
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