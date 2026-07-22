Interesting and Humour - page 3069
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I do not know about the countries of the world, but the Soviet Airborne Forces were more than successful during the Second World War. The most recent example: InAugust 1945, more than 4,000 paratroopers landed in Harbin, Girin, Port Arthur and on South Sakhalin, and completely paralyzed the Japanese army.
And what was the exact date in August 1945? Match it with a couple of very famous dates concerning Japan and its morale.
Besides, there was no parachute landing. It was more of a sea landing rather than an air landing, with seaplanes coming ashore by boat. The second batch was simply airlifted in.
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And what was the exact date in August 1945? Compare it with a couple of very famous dates concerning Japan and its morale.
Besides, there was no parachute landing. It was more of a sea landing rather than an air landing, with seaplanes coming ashore on boats. The second batch was simply airlifted in.
Then you will be very surprised -https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Десант
Is a paratrooper necessarily with a parachute?
Then you will be very surprised -https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Десант
Can't you read carefully? I am talking specifically about airborne operations, by definition inherent in airborne troops. Airborne troops are parachutes and gliders. If the airborne troops landed on Sakhalin in 1945, it is even more ridiculous - they were not trained to be airborne from the sea. And if they were marines, they were marines, not airborne troops.
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We are not talking about successful/unsuccessful airborne operations, but about successful/unsuccessful airborne operations - military operations carried out with mass parachute or glider landings.
Mass airborne landings are a thing of the past. Now for paratroopers, airdrops are just a test of their psyche.
Can't you read carefully? I am talking specifically about airborne operations, by definition inherent in airborne troops. Airborne troops are parachutes and gliders. If the airborne troops landed on Sakhalin in 1945, it is even more ridiculous - they were not trained to be airborne from the sea. And if they were marines, they were marines, not airborne troops.
For you personally, given your criteria. I'll note the start of the war, extremely unfortunate.
Vyazemskaya airborne operation- operation of Red army on landing to the rear of German troops duringRzhevsko-Vyazemskaya offensive. It was conducted from January 18 to February 28, 1942[1][2] to assist the troopsof the Kalinin andWestern Fronts in encircling part of the forces of the GermanArmy Group Center.
Only a landing operation was ordered by you. And to avoid the subject substitution, which is typical for Russophobes, I bring the evaluation of this landing operation from January 31, 1942by the head of the German Land Forces General StaffF.Halder:The enemy continues to land parachutes (west of Vyazma). The Smolensk-Vyazma highway and railway are still not cleared from the enemy. The situation of the 4th Army troops is very serious! There are supply difficulties.
Subsequently, all the paratroopers landed from the planes were subordinated to the cavalry corps. Here is the assessment of 17 June 1042 by the same Halder:The cavalry corps of general Belov is now operating west of Kirov. After all, it has taken on a total of seven German divisions.
Note that the total strength of all the paratroopers and Belov's cavalry corps was far less than 1 German division.
For you personally, according to your criteria. I note the start of the war, extremely unfortunate.
The Vyazemskaya airborne operationwas an operation by the Red Army to land a parachute into the rear of the German forces during theRzhevsko-Vyazemskaya offensive. It was conducted from January 18 to February 28, 1942[1][2] to assist the troopsof the Kalinin andWestern Fronts in encircling part of the forces of the GermanArmy Group Center.
Only a landing operation was ordered by you. And to avoid the subject substitution, which is typical for Russophobes, I bring the evaluation of this landing operation from January 31, 1942by the head of the German Land Forces General StaffF.Halder:The enemy continues to land parachutes (west of Vyazma). The Smolensk-Vyazma highway and railway are still not cleared from the enemy. The situation of the 4th Army troops is very serious! There are supply difficulties.
Subsequently, all the paratroopers landed from the planes were subordinated to the cavalry corps. Here is the assessment of 17 June 1042 by the same Halder:The cavalry corps of general Belov is now operating west of Kirov. After all, it has taken on a total of seven German divisions.
Note that the total strength of all the paratroopers and Belov's cavalry corps was far less than 1 German division.
The Rzhevsko-Vyazemskaya operation: "one of the bloodiest operations of World War II: during 4 months of fighting the Red Army lost about 770 thousand people".
As for the Vyazemskaya airborne operation itself:
"By February 1, three battalions of the 8th Airborne Brigade with a total number of 2,497 people and 34.4 tons of cargo have been airdropped into the mentioned area. The landing itself was unsuccessful: most of the cargo was lost and people were scattered over a large area. As a result, only about 1,300 people reached the rendezvous point after landing. Despite all the difficulties the paratroopers began active operations behind enemy lines...".
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"Soon the 8th Airborne Brigade found itself surrounded... "
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"The landing of the 9th and 214th Airborne Brigades took place during the night from 16 to 24 February. During this period, 7,373 men and 1,525 bales of ammunition, weapons, food and other supplies were thrown into theZhelanj area[3]. The landing took place with active opposition from the Germans. On 23 February the plane with the commander of the corps was fired upon, as a result of which Major-GeneralA.F. Levashev was killed. Colonel A.F. Kazankin, chief of staff, assumed command of the corps. On the ground, the corps met with strong resistance of the German troops. In spite of it, paratroopers passed in the German rear of 20-22 kms and on February, 28th came to the line, specified for the meeting with the 50th army. However the army troops could not break the German defence, and the 4th Airborne Corps went on the defensive".