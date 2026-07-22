Interesting and Humour - page 2600
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Words of gold:
Words of gold:
Mm-hmm.)
" Do you see a gopher?
- No.
- But he does! "
Words no less golden and the exact opposite of OH's. )
Italian surgeon plans to perform a head transplant on Russian man
Professor Doel's head 2017.
Italian surgeon plans to perform a head transplant on Russian man
Professor Doel's head 2017.
Painted
Painted
Painted the wrong ones ....
Why? They look fresh.
It won't work, different brains have different data transfer protocols.
It won't work, different brains have different data transfer protocols
Here's an interesting film on the subject: