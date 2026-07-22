Interesting and Humour - page 2600

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Words of gold:

1

 
barabashkakvn:

Words of gold:

Mm-hmm.)

" Do you see a gopher?

- No.

- But he does! "

Words no less golden and the exact opposite of OH's. )

 

Italian surgeon plans to perform a head transplant on Russian man

Professor Doel's head 2017.

 
C-4:

Italian surgeon plans to perform a head transplant on Russian man

Professor Doel's head 2017.

not going to work, different brains have different data transfer protocols
 

Painted

 
FAQ:

Painted

Painted the wrong ones ....
 
Vinin:
Painted the wrong ones ....
Why? They look fresh.
 
barabashkakvn:
Why? They look fresh.
he's alluding to the joke about the surgeon and the therapist )))
 
sanyooooook:
It won't work, different brains have different data transfer protocols.
If it works, there will be the official first living dead, and then they will rise
 
sanyooooook:
It won't work, different brains have different data transfer protocols

Here's an interesting film on the subject:

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