Interesting and Humour - page 1130
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Zimbabwe introduces bitcoin as official currency ))))
Zimbabwe introduces bitcoin as official currency ))))
Watch from 1-20
Batman
You changed your mug, didn't you? It's not very expressive. And then I did a little digging... Oh, look!
You changed your mug, didn't you? It's not very expressive. And then I did some digging... Oh, look!
Look at this squirrel I found. He's a cute little pussy.
And look at this squirrel I found. It's a cute little fuzzy one.
Darling, I'm going for a walk with the dog.