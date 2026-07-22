Interesting and Humour - page 1130

New comment
 
TheXpert:
Zimbabwe introduces bitcoin as official currency ))))
Nice move. ))))
 
TheXpert:
Zimbabwe introduces bitcoin as official currency ))))
ZWR BTC

10,000,000,000,000,000.00 0.0135
20,000,000,000,000,000.00 0.0269
50,000,000,000,000,000.00 0.0673
 
Mischek:
Watch from 1-20
 
Watch from 1-20 Batman
 
Mischek:
Batman
 
abolk:

You changed your mug, didn't you? It's not very expressive. And then I did a little digging... Oh, look!

 
moskitman:

You changed your mug, didn't you? It's not very expressive. And then I did some digging... Oh, look!

Look at this squirrel I found. He's a cute little pussy.


 
sergeev:

And look at this squirrel I found. It's a cute little fuzzy one.


It was posted yesterday...
 

Darling, I'm going for a walk with the dog.

 
1...112311241125112611271128112911301131113211331134113511361137...4979
New comment