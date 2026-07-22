Interesting and Humour - page 260
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Geez, that's a good one.
Me:
"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really good result!
13 out of 14. Who can explain why a sentence in 11 is considered a compound sentence? It's a marasmus, it's just the subject being duplicated.
That's the trap. That's why two subjects are filtered as one.
13 out of 14.
If anyone hasn't noticed, it's not my fault, that's the humour thread.
IQ
The highest is in China. It's not clear .
life expectancy
longevity
There aren't enough immortals. :)
And Russia surprises me to no end. Is it really worse to live than in India...
Metal per soul
The highest one turns out to be in China. I don't get it.
Where did you find this nonsense?
OK, I understand that the number of bars of metal per capita is more or less an objective parameter. But how did they calculate IQ...
P.S. Oh, I found this: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:AverageIQ-Map-World.png:
Oh, wow. All of America is dumber than Russia and even more so than China. And the dumbest are Australians. But there is another version:
This one is closer to the "racially correct" version, as it should be...