Interesting and Humour - page 1289

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joo:

ZS. women are simpler. and their brains are 20% smaller (although they can work in parallel in both hemispheres), and so on... and yet they are somehow more cunning, cleverer, faster, quicker... even though they're always at the back of evolution. Everyone knows that - but it's still astonishing!

They have a smaller spread. And they pay no commission at all.
 
joo:

Where was I going with this?

You're just looking for an excuse to get drunk... ))
 
 

This is what we look like at 12 weeks in the womb. And this is how we are legally killed in most countries

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Mischek:

This is what we look like at 12 weeks in the womb. And this is how we are legally killed in most countries

Life isn't perfect. Everyone dies...
 
peripatetikos:
Life is not perfect. Everyone dies...

It is not yet known which is better.

If all the unborn were born, the world would be mired in wars over a piece of land, a breath of water - air - food.

PS. I'm not calling for murder. It's better to protect yourself. )

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