Life isn't perfect. Everyone dies...

Interesting and Humour - page 1289
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
ZS. women are simpler. and their brains are 20% smaller (although they can work in parallel in both hemispheres), and so on... and yet they are somehow more cunning, cleverer, faster, quicker... even though they're always at the back of evolution. Everyone knows that - but it's still astonishing!
Where was I going with this?
This is what we look like at 12 weeks in the womb. And this is how we are legally killed in most countries
This is what we look like at 12 weeks in the womb. And this is how we are legally killed in most countries
Life is not perfect. Everyone dies...
It is not yet known which is better.
If all the unborn were born, the world would be mired in wars over a piece of land, a breath of water - air - food.
PS. I'm not calling for murder. It's better to protect yourself. )