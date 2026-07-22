Interesting and Humour - page 849

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vspexp:
3x7x3x7=441

And I got 576 because no fire is also a combination, so fire of seven colours or lack of it turns out 8, but that's about right (the answer is "can").

3*8*3*8=9*64=576

ZZY I doubt that the dumb orcs will remember more than 10 :o).

That's the difference between academic and real life.

 
Urain:

And I got 576 as no fire is also a combination, so seven colours of fire or no fire turns out to be 8,

Yeah, at night.
 
Mischek:
Yeah, at night.
Do the hands glow then? How can you see them at night?
 
Scriptong:
Do the hands glow then too? How can you see them at night?
That's what I'm saying, you can't.
 

Ahh, that wasn't my post... I was forced to...

 
 

Again, you know, corruption...

Leading to a vegetable revolution.

 
 

Good night

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