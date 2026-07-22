Interesting and Humour - page 849
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3x7x3x7=441
And I got 576 because no fire is also a combination, so fire of seven colours or lack of it turns out 8, but that's about right (the answer is "can").
3*8*3*8=9*64=576
ZZY I doubt that the dumb orcs will remember more than 10 :o).
That's the difference between academic and real life.
And I got 576 as no fire is also a combination, so seven colours of fire or no fire turns out to be 8,
Yeah, at night.
Do the hands glow then too? How can you see them at night?
Ahh, that wasn't my post... I was forced to...
The WonderBra bra ad goes viral
Again, you know, corruption...
Leading to a vegetable revolution.
Good night