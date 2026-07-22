Interesting and Humour - page 613
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Grown-ups, it would seem :)
Was it a man's voice? Maybe he introduced himself and you were just namesakes? Like, "Bank-tra-la-la-la-la, Department la-la-la-la, Valery. Name..."
Read more
Competition website
Would kill the authors
Would kill the authors
Or right now - What part of the brain can't be given two things to do at the same time?
Shit, 4th grade.
Yeah, but in the spirit of the times: the Moscow Ring Road and beyond the Moscow Ring Road, in Soviet times it was like that:
The land of the ancient cities and opolye. With the fall of Kievan Rus the main political and economic life of the Slavs moved to the northeast - to the interfluve of the Oka and the Volga. Numerous population was concentrated here in short historical period. Opolye at that time appeared in extremely advantageous geographical position - in the centre of Slavic lands, protected from the restless steppe neighbours by water borders and heavy-distant dense forests.
That is to say, neither the Mongol Tartars nor the Poles nor... or... no one could get to Opolye. And it was not from there that the Russians/Slavs settled, but ran away from the Tatars, etc.
Yeah, but in the spirit of the times: the MKAD and beyond the MKAD, that's how it was in Soviet times:
i.e. neither the Mongols nor the Poles nor... or... no one could get to Opole. And that is not where the Russians/Slavs settled, but where they fled from the Tatars and so on.