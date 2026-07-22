Interesting and Humour - page 3260
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No, it was a question for you - you don't tolerate Russophobia in the thread, but are you as principled as a moderator towards, for example, Americanophobia? For example.
It's only here.
This disease (...-phobia) does not exist in other parts of the forum. For example, it's nothing in the English part of the forum, where users from Russia, Ukraine, USA, Iran, Said Arabia, Cambodia, Syria (yes! Syria), etc., etc.
It's only here.
That's not what you were saying about the English branch recently. You said that in that same Humour thread on the English side of the forum -- posts are already deleted for smiling inappropriately at national traditions.
There is no nazi-phobia there -- because the deletion of posts is only at the attempt to express the nazi-phobia.
And here -- phobias are given the freedom to blossom and flourish -- and only then do the posts get deleted.
That's not what you were saying about the English branch recently. You said that in that same Humour thread on the English side of the forum -- posts are already deleted for smiling inappropriately at national traditions.
There is no nazi-phobia there -- because the deletion of posts is only at the attempt to express the nazi-phobia.
But here -- the phobias are allowed to blossom and grow stronger -- and only then are the posts deleted.
When I came in - there were moderators everywhere, the "bosses", and everyone listened to them ...
But my experience told me: if I'm entering a forum and it's ruled not by users but by a "moderator-chief", then it's a "dead forum".
So I started posting the same stuff that google+ was posting when they started google+ (I was invited to google+ when there weren't too many googlers): pics of animals and pictures of artists (it was their way of promoting their google+ at the time).
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Please don't cling to my words ....
I've posted before - deleted
"It is worth noting that Gennady Padalka does have enough reason to express himself in such words. He is the world record holder for total time in orbit. The Russian spent a total of more than 900 days in space. However, the vocabulary of the holder of the honorary title of Hero of Russia can certainly shock unprepared ears and even cost another 15 days - just not in space any more.
Recall that the conditions in which Russians have to live and work in orbit are indeed extremely uncomfortable and harsh. For example, the toilets in the Russian segment of the ISS are constantly breaking down, and the living space for each Russian cosmonaut, as the same Gennady Padalka previously complained to journalists, is 7 times smaller than that of their American colleagues in their module."
You, please, don't cling to my words ....
What do you mean by "not clinging to your words" -- not quoting you at all or what?
How can you argue about Russophobia and ban someone (bring justice) if you yourself published a post that was EXCLUSIVELY Russophobic?
We must have a better life here than in real life. Otherwise there is no point at all ...
Did you even understand what I wrote about?