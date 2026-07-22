Interesting and Humour - page 1253

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Mischek:

I have fundamentally reconsidered my views and now believe that "Putin is no fool". (с)

What do you think?

Quiet, though. I don't seem to agree.
 
Mischek:
Quiet, though. I don't seem to agree.
These are turbulent times. What matters now is how Putin thinks, to think like Putin.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

I have fundamentally reconsidered my views and now believe that "Putin is no fool". (с)

What do you think?

I think the world is not black and white.
 
MrGold166:
I don't think the world is a black and white place.

And me, that the water is wet.

I get it. Just to be safe, I kind of got away with it. No, that's right. Maybe things will change tomorrow.

 
Mischek:

I have fundamentally reconsidered my views and now believe that "Putin is no fool". (с)

What do you think?

I told you so.)
 
Contender:
These are turbulent times. What matters now is how Putin thinks, to think like Putin.

Schwartz in 'To slay a dragon' has it - "Now it's up to each individual to decide what he sees" (c))

 
Mischek:

And me, that the water is wet.

Oh, I see. Just to be safe, I kind of got away with it. No, that's right. Maybe things will change tomorrow.

He was talking about Putin. It was about Medvedev that he switched the conversation to school and skiing :)
 

Girlfriend with Medvedev.


 
Contender:
He was talking about Putin. It was about Medvedev that he switched the conversation to school and skiing :)
Now, wait a minute. Skiing is what MrGold166 said, but he lost his eyesight in the garbage dumps along with the faa.
 
zfs:

Medvedev.


What's he doing, moonlighting? Wow!
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