Interesting and Humour - page 819
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Caution. A scene of violence and brutality.
That's okay, I've seen it here. Here, take a look:
That's okay, I've seen it here. Here, have a look:
There it is - Hail Medved.)
Creepy
Caution. A scene of violence and brutality.
There are lots of other beautiful pictures here.
Here's a rock house in Meteora in Greece
I don't know how he walks without insurance, it's creepy.
..
I don't know how he does it without a safety net, man.
Extremes sometimes forget about safety. There's a film called 127 Hours. It's based on real events. Extremes and those who like to travel alone should watch it. ))
Description >> http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/127_часов
description here:http: //www.kinopoisk.ru/film/484878/ - so-so, nothing instructive - a lot of time is given to the delirium of the inflamed mind, for extreme people it is better to spend a day at the construction site - that's where the extreme - who gets a foot slapped, who gets me...and who gets knocked off - they will love safety precautions in no time ))))
Description here:http: //www.kinopoisk.ru/film/484878/ - so-so, nothing instructive - a lot of time spent on the delirium of the inflamed mind, for extreme people it is better to spend a day at the construction site - that's where the extreme - who gets his leg kicked, who I...a will be kicked - they will love safety precautions in no time ))))
At a construction site, even with the observance of safety technology can turn into a bun. ))
Since there is nothing instructive in this film, I want an example of a film where it is, to understand what exactly is meant, as I believe that this film has a moral. He made two mistakes. The first is that he didn't tell anyone where he was going, to look for him there if anything. The second, the utter indifference in behaving in dangerous terrain.
Also, the soundtracks there are great and they are very harmonious with the delirium of the inflamed mind. ))
morality? not to be confused with stupidity - everyone does stupid things, both smart and pro
this http://www.kinopoisk.ru/film/503853/ deserves attention, the plot is not about extremes but about behaviour in an extreme situation
it is yes.
ZS: I happen to have googled so many interesting films http://films.imhonet.ru/element/1128797/based/