Interesting and Humour - page 3511

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Postcards - Happy New Year, 1960s to 1970s. Star Wars was written from them :)

 

Snowball vendor

 

Artist Philip Kubarev

  • Kubarev Philip Vyacheslavovich was born in 1969 in Moscow. In 1987 he graduated from the Moscow High School of Art at the Moscow State Art Institute. Surikov.
  • 1991 - 1993 studied at the Krasnoyarsk State Art Institute.
  • 1998 - Graduated from the Moscow State Art Institute n.a. I. Surikov. Graduated from the Moscow State Art Institute.
  • Member of the Moscow Union of Artists.
  • Participant in more than a hundred All-Russian and Moscow exhibitions.
  • The artist's works are in many private collections.
  • The main theme is the urban landscape.




 

New Year card from the Soviet Union

[Deleted]  

We can start ))))

 
Vladimir Zubov:

We can start ))))

I still have 8 hours to wait ...
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
I have another 8 hours to wait...
Me too, I only have 16-15...
 

 
Alexander Voronkov:

St Nicholas is not Father Christmas
 

Four minutes from a five-hour concert by Taiwanese singer and musician Jay Chou on mainland Chinese television station China Central Television. The show was a few years ago and is dedicated to the New Year (though their Chinese traditional one).

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