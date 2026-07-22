Interesting and Humour - page 2479

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pagot:
Selfies on the right?
 
artmedia70:
Selfies on the right?
I'm sorry, are you talking about the mummy dog?
 
artmedia70:
Selfies on the right?

Are selfies ever on the right? Or is it just an interesting word?)


 
Google: exp(-((x-4)^2+(y-4)^2)^2/1000) + exp(-((x +4)^2+(y+4)^2)^2/1000) + 0.1exp(-((x +4)^2+(y+4)^2)^2)+ 0.1exp(-((x -4)^2+(y-4)^2)^2)
 

A collection of commemorative coins dedicated to the hero of Russia Ramzan Kadyrov is being prepared for issue by the Zlatoust factory "Oruzheynik" and "Atelier of symbols "ART-GRANI".
The coins will be issued to coincide with the celebration of Grozny's city day on October 5.
The obverse depicts the portrait of Ramzan Kadyrov, while the reverse depicts the Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov mosque "The Heart of Chechnya".

 

Interesting (fabulous) avatars on the forum:

123

 

Windows 10 Technical Preview on the tablet. The changes that are immediately noticeable (after customisation) are the start menu, where you can now pin your favourite tiles. Also, all apps now launch in the usual window - with minimise/unlimit and close buttons:

Windows 10 Technical Preview

 
Oh, great! How does it feel subjectively, is it faster than the 8?
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