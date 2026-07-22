Interesting and Humour - page 2479
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Selfies on the right?
Selfies on the right?
Are selfies ever on the right? Or is it just an interesting word?)
A collection of commemorative coins dedicated to the hero of Russia Ramzan Kadyrov is being prepared for issue by the Zlatoust factory "Oruzheynik" and "Atelier of symbols "ART-GRANI".
The coins will be issued to coincide with the celebration of Grozny's city day on October 5.
The obverse depicts the portrait of Ramzan Kadyrov, while the reverse depicts the Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov mosque "The Heart of Chechnya".
Interesting (fabulous) avatars on the forum:
Windows 10 Technical Preview on the tablet. The changes that are immediately noticeable (after customisation) are the start menu, where you can now pin your favourite tiles. Also, all apps now launch in the usual window - with minimise/unlimit and close buttons: