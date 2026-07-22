Interesting and Humour - page 4483
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The ancient forum engine does not support the standard webp images. Golubev here the other day made it clear: one branch more, one less, we do not care. Crashed without explanation, and do not care about the user who developed a branch. Not caring about users, it has long been known.
Politically correct you Europeans, at least add common formats. Stone Age and smug Euro-admins. Hey Gay Gay will not save you from collapse.
Lecha, where is the scalper? Where are the signals? on the forum in the general threads or here, wherever you think necessary. I have to.
As for the point of the post - you know - the actions of moderators are not discussed. Yeah. Probably don't give a shit about the users, so what? Let's burn/get what we want and don't give a damn! :-)
The ancient forum engine does not support the standard webp images. Golubev here the other day made it clear - one branch more, one less, we do not care. Crashed without explanation, and do not care about the user who developed a branch. Not caring about users, it has long been known.
Politically correct you Europeans, at least add common formats. Stone Age and smug Euro-admins. Hey Gay Gay will not save you from collapse.
Again about some branch ...
I made it clear to myself(here): I have 700 branches, and if there is, for example, one less - I'm not offended. If I have 600 branches instead of 700, it's ok too ... Several branches can be created quickly (if only there were something to write about). For example, the first branch may be about how to create a branch (in pictures). And further - 100 branches (99 more branches) ... It would have to be about ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.05 07:59
Looked through personal messages, found our conversation with you - everything is normal and optimistic there.
And found your branch (which no one "killed") -
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Spent an hour looking for deleted threads ... But it turned out that it wasn't deleted, it was simply forgotten by you.
Here's the last post in the PM with a link, and using that link I found a branch -
Maybe there were some other threads, but I couldn't find them in the deleted ones (I searched for a long time).
For example, I found a branch(this one) where you're asking - is it possible to create a branch about an EA and post the EA as an ex4/4x5 file, not as a source file?
The answer was - you can't (and you can't here, and you can't in English).
That's all, found nothing else ...
... For example, the first branch could be about how to create a branch (in pictures)....
The second branch could be called "branch about branches".
The point is that there are people who don't have time to read all the branches every day.
They come to the forum once a week or once a month - just to take a positive breath.
And there could be such a branch, each post - as a mini review of good branches (like - what happened on the forum for a week).
Only positivity, no criticism or opinions.
A post can be made either once a week or once a month.
A third branch could be called Something Interesting (or as I have it,Something Interesting).
A post there too - once a week or once a month.
For example, we have found in CodaBase an Expert Advisor that opens pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) by high/low.
And it moves them if the price goes to a new high or low.
There are even two versions of this EA.
There is also a version that works on a pullback.
Because now the "trend" (well forgotten the old one) is new interest to indicators like super-signal, the requests on the forum "can I make a fractal indicator, but with a delay? So that I know two bars beforehand that a fractal will be there" and so on.
Especially, the Chinese are now in this "trend".
And here - pending orders move by themselves and you can see it on the chart, and there are already three versions of such an Expert Advisor.
And if you don't have time to make a branch and do a post once a week or once a month - you can just make one post.
For example, about scalping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.28 10:41
Scalping
If someone, for example, asks about scalping on the forum - and you have a post already prepared, you (or someone else) take it "out of your pocket" and post.
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You can make a name on one post ...
:)
And then there will be complaints -
Andrea Bocelli(about him on wikipedia),
Another Besame Mucho (first one here).
Now - in Las Vegas.
The hobgoblin squints and rubs his hands slyly. And his hands are under his coat.
I don't like Galtsev, but here you go.
Just to clarify the situation)
And if you don't have time to make a branch and post once a week or once a month - you can make just one post.
For example, about scalping.
If, for example, someone asks about scalping on the forum - and you have a post ready, you (or someone else) pull it "out of your pocket" and post.
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You can make a name on one post ...
:)
And then there will be complaints -
...
If, for example, someone asks about scalping on the forum - and you have a post ready, you (or someone else) pull it "out of your pocket", and post.
-----------
One post can make a name for itself ...
:)
...
I was referring to myself here too.
For example, the regular "how do I make a deposit on Metatrader" thread -
I have a pre-prepared answer, and I just post from there.
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Petrosian - Spinners -
Again about some branch ...
I was talking about myself(here): I have 700 branches, and if there is, for example, one less, I'm not offended. If I have 600 branches instead of 700, it's ok too ... Several branches can be created quickly (if only there were something to write about). For example, the first branch may be about how to create a branch (in pictures). And further - 100 branches (99 more branches) ... If only there were something to write about ...You just need to make normal threads, for people and without breaking the rules ... and don't blame anyone if it "doesn't work" ...
Sergey, you really do not read what I write? Okay, this weekend you were clearly on edge, that's normal. But today is Thursday, I think we can talk calmly.
Once again, I'm not upset that my thread in the English-language forum has been closed for unknown reasons. I was saddened that I couldn't find out the reason for the closure and which Euro-tolerant person closed it. Total cowardly euro-tolerance. Shit, and anonymously into the bushes.
Here's an example of a moderator's response from the forum where I am currently active. Are you still able to feel the difference? After all, almost all interesting personalities have left mql5! I come here sometimes and see that nothing interesting happens. Everyone has been banned and dismissed.
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Dear VDev,
You have violated the rules of the Forum ******
Reason for the violation: L) Advertising a non-partner resource, including through a signature, refslink, message on the forum (violation of paragraph 15 of the rules of the forum)
Please observe the rules of the forum and the rules of good manners adopted on our forum:
// I will not copy further