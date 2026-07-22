Interesting and Humour - page 1375
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touching video...
The liveliest of all
Audio cassettes are 50 years old
RegionHotel advertisement (about the brushes)
Oh, shit (
"The latest political joke:
An operative whose head was bashed in by a Dagestani at the market is lying in the intensive care unit, smiling. The doctor walks up and asks in surprise:
- Why are you smiling?
- It's a good thing I'm not a Cossack...