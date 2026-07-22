Interesting and Humour - page 1375

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Vladon:

touching video...

 
 
 


 

The liveliest of all

Audio cassettes are 50 years old

 
 

RegionHotel advertisement (about the brushes)



 
 
Mischek:

Oh, shit (

It's for luck)))
 

"The latest political joke:


An operative whose head was bashed in by a Dagestani at the market is lying in the intensive care unit, smiling. The doctor walks up and asks in surprise:

- Why are you smiling?
- It's a good thing I'm not a Cossack...

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