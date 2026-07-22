Interesting and Humour - page 943
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Vesia by G
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What kind of people are we?
In Chelyabinsk people are breaking their own windows to replace the state with double-glazed windows
According to RIA Novosti
What kind of people are we?
In Chelyabinsk people are breaking their own windows to replace the state with double-glazed windows
According to RIA Novosti
That's how we do it.)
That's the spirit.)
That was just the beginning.)
Tonight at 23 - 24 Moscow time, you can watch this online here
nasa
NASA will broadcast a broadcast of the asteroid approaching Earth.
By comparison the Chelyabinsk one has a diameter of 3-5 meters and weighs several dozens of tons.
The one that will arrive in the evening will weigh 130 000 tons.
So beware