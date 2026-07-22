Interesting and Humour - page 943

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What kind of people are we?

In Chelyabinsk people are breaking their own windows to replace the state with double-glazed windows

According to RIA Novosti

 
Mischek:

What kind of people are we?

In Chelyabinsk people are breaking their own windows to replace the state with double-glazed windows

According to RIA Novosti

Well, the people of Chelyabinsk should also have a little happiness :)
 

That's how we do it.)


 

 
snowman:

That's the spirit.)


The boys are going for success, that's for sure. They must have gone to work in their uniforms, there's no other way.
 

That was just the beginning.)

Tonight at 23 - 24 Moscow time, you can watch this online here

nasa

NASA will broadcast a broadcast of the asteroid approaching Earth.

 

By comparison the Chelyabinsk one has a diameter of 3-5 meters and weighs several dozens of tons.

The one that will arrive in the evening will weigh 130 000 tons.

So beware

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