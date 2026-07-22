Interesting and Humour - page 98

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In Google Chrome or Firefox, google "do a barrel roll" and see what happens
 
Mischek:
In Google Chrome or Firefox, google "do a barrel roll" and see what happens
I typed in 1,290,000 results for the query AND WHAT?
 
Urain:
I typed in 1,290,000 results for So what?
In chrome or FF?
 
Mischek:
In chrome or in FF ?

FF

PS What should it be?

 
Urain:

FF

PS What should it be?

The game with the word BOX - the image on the screen flips 360°.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
The word game BOX - the image on the screen flips 360 degrees.
There is such an effect :). The search results page makes a rotation (as I understand it in a circle)...
 

 
Mischek:
In Google Chrome or Firefox, google "do a barrel roll" and see what happens
 
IgorM:

It's probably in some tricky versions, I have FF 3.6, I don't like to change the software if I'm happy with it. I already have an FF 7 though.
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