Interesting and Humour - page 98
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In Google Chrome or Firefox, google "do a barrel roll" and see what happens
I typed in 1,290,000 results for So what?
In chrome or in FF ?
FF
PS What should it be?
FF
PS What should it be?
The word game BOX - the image on the screen flips 360 degrees.
In Google Chrome or Firefox, google "do a barrel roll" and see what happens