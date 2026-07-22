Interesting and Humour - page 2867
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It's 3 o'clock again. 37 minutes. So the time is bouncing around.
I'll let you know when it's 70-80 percent.
It's 3 o'clock again. 37 min. in general the time jumps.
I will report back when 70-80% of the battery has been consumed
This is a standard estimation of battery life from Windows - it's not entirely fair to owners.
Better to measure it another way
In my case, the battery, after 1 year of constant power, really held for no more than half an hour, the factory specs should be 4.5(
Already two hours of discharge and 17% left. At the same time, apart from the standard load: forum + terminal with charts and EAs, there was another 30 minutes of 100% load.
Added.
7% left - or 2 hours and 20 minutes of mixed mode (highway + city). Started charging now - clocked the time.
Added.
It took 2 hours and 10 minutes to charge.
Already two hours of discharge and 17% left. At the same time, apart from the standard load: forum + terminal with charts and EAs, there was another 30 minutes of 100% load.
Added.
7% left - or 2 hours and 20 minutes of mixed mode (highway + city). Started charging now - clocked the time.
Added.
Took 2 hours and 10 minutes to charge.
It's very simple
If you feel sorry for the battery there are at least 2 ways
1 remove the battery - and only work from the mains
2 my dell has a mode that is gentle to the battery i.e. it is not constantly on charge but only when the capacity drops below 88%
well, here's 15% 25 min.
half an hour on the back of an hour showing an hour on a film and then the consumption went up sharply.
ZS: lived almost 2 hours without mains
That's what luck means!
That's what luck means!
"We need to stop taking all this bullshit around and inside us so seriously."