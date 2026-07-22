Interesting and Humour - page 2867

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3:02 a.m. now. )
 

It's 3 o'clock again. 37 minutes. So the time is bouncing around.

I'll let you know when it's 70-80 percent.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

It's 3 o'clock again. 37 min. in general the time jumps.

I will report back when 70-80% of the battery has been consumed

This is a standard estimation of battery life from Windows - it's not entirely fair to owners.

Better to measure it another way

In my case, the battery, after 1 year of constant power, really held for no more than half an hour, the factory specs should be 4.5(

 

Already two hours of discharge and 17% left. At the same time, apart from the standard load: forum + terminal with charts and EAs, there was another 30 minutes of 100% load.

Added.

7% left - or 2 hours and 20 minutes of mixed mode (highway + city). Started charging now - clocked the time.

Added.

It took 2 hours and 10 minutes to charge.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Already two hours of discharge and 17% left. At the same time, apart from the standard load: forum + terminal with charts and EAs, there was another 30 minutes of 100% load.

Added.

7% left - or 2 hours and 20 minutes of mixed mode (highway + city). Started charging now - clocked the time.

Added.

Took 2 hours and 10 minutes to charge.

It's very simple

If you feel sorry for the battery there are at least 2 ways

1 remove the battery - and only work from the mains

2 my dell has a mode that is gentle to the battery i.e. it is not constantly on charge but only when the capacity drops below 88%

 

well, here's 15% 25 min.

half an hour on the back of an hour showing an hour on a film and then the consumption went up sharply.

ZS: lived almost 2 hours without mains

 

That's what luck means!


 
goman:

That's what luck means!




 

"We need to stop taking all this bullshit around and inside us so seriously."


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Роскосмос предсказал гибель Земли через четыре миллиарда лет
Роскосмос предсказал гибель Земли через четыре миллиарда лет
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Созданный Роскосмосом видеоролик показывает, что случится с Землей через четыре миллиарда лет. По мнению ученых, галактика Млечный Путь, в которой находятся Солнце и Земля, столкнется с ближайшей к нам галактикой Андромеды. Столкновение с Андромедой, находящейся в 2,5 млн световых лет от Млечного Пути, приведет к тому, что часть звезд будет...
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