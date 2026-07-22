Interesting and Humour - page 1276

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We live in a society where pizza arrives faster than an ambulance.
 

Good afternoon ... or morning ...


 
 

 

Abarjaka:

"The Moscow Patriarchate will consider the issue of Vasily Lozhkin's work".

http://gasloff.livejournal.com/1540051.html

 
i_logic:

Abarjaka:

"The Moscow Patriarchate will consider the issue of Vasily Lozhkin's work".

http://gasloff.livejournal.com/1540051.html

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Mischek:
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Well, it's the Moscow Psychotriarchy. So it's not surprising. ))
 
Vasya's a beauty. The shit's good, I give you that. Signed up on mordocniga.
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