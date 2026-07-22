Interesting and Humour - page 1276
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https://vk.com/id6?z=photo-364976_306015230%2Fwall6_24318
Abarjaka:
"The Moscow Patriarchate will consider the issue of Vasily Lozhkin's work".
http://gasloff.livejournal.com/1540051.html
Abarjaka:
"The Moscow Patriarchate will consider the issue of Vasily Lozhkin's work".
http://gasloff.livejournal.com/1540051.html
..... ......... ... ...