Interesting and Humour - page 1526
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It's bubblegum. I mean, Huberman.
What ladies have whispered to us more than once
Whispered: "Darling,
Sure, yes! But not now,
Not here and not with you"
They started looking for holes as soon as they realized they cannot get their fugitive Czrushnik out :) The whole story started with Booth.
He simply shuffles the facts like cards. For example (quote from him) :
A Russian citizen could not publish a statement like the one I just made.
And I, for example, have heard (even on state TV channel) that the opposition here speaks even harsher, and they publish it. All the more so, such marasmus as "McCain is a patriot of Russia" does not stand up to criticism. If he had lived here (not as Sakharov did - children in America and a human rights activist himself), but as a family here for many years ... maybe people would have believed him. Maybe they would have believed him then ... As it is, it's just another article that is of interest only to readers across the ocean. My humble opinion, I apologize.
forum chunks of stagnation to the baths
As someone said:
They're arguing about identity, you know... :)
By the way, they say Facebook has been given 3 days, if they don't get it right they will shut it down in Russia.
...
By the way, they say Facebook has been given 3 days, if they don't get it right, they will shut it down in Russia.
What do they need to fix?
I don't think they will. Because will they close Medvedev too? I don't believe it ...
Rich people have their own quirks - someone wants to get into power, someone is already there, someone (who got tired of Moscow "glamour") brings people to rallies ... Well, we've been living without them (sorry for the allegory), and we'll keep living without them ...
As someone said:
They're arguing about identity, you know... :)
By the way, they say they gave Facebook 3 days, if they don't get it right they will shut it down in Russia.
A little story about the rallies, we are sitting celebrating a birthday in the woods (Moscow), some twenty young people are roasting meat nearby, and latecomers approach them and say, "Guys, there is a desire to earn 3 thousand rubles per head, we should go to the marsh to protest, and all twenty people will certainly go.- If someone goes to a rally, maybe only fifteen percent of the true "patriots" will show up.
I don't know how it's always been... I don't go to rallies... I don't go to rallies ... but some time ago I saw that the "glamourists" got involved on Facebook (and held rallies using it). I even argued there on fb with one poetess (they have poets :) ) who rearranged Pushkin's poems into anti-Putin poems (like there are children's poems ... "blood pouring ..." ... etc. - was disgusting to read because it's a remake of Pushkin) - like a horror story for kids about how bloody P*tin is ...
... and they print it. And McCain says he's the only one .... :) He's just a naive man ...