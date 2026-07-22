Interesting and Humour - page 1889

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A sphinx covered in snow. Snow has fallen in Egypt, covering the streets of the Egyptian capital for the first time in 122 years.

 

Here's a useful animal for example. It protects the human cub from danger.

 

But the animal is useless, harmful.

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SMS from the wife on a business trip: "Honey, in short... We have to be in the garden at 8.15... So Masha has to be woken up at 7.30. Put on tights, jeans, a T-shirt from the second drawer, a purple blouse (the second drawer from the bottom), take a pink dress hanging in the wardrobe, white socks, sandals, in the kindergarten to change. Try to make ponytails, rubber bands in the dresser drawer in the shoe box. Check and get everything ready now, if anything, call to ask." Response from husband: "I'm not taking her to day care... I'll take the day off, we'll stay home."
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Yoschik:

Here's a useful animal for example. It protects the human cub from danger.

The baby wants to eat, but the dog won't let him.
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Yoschik:

But the animal is useless, harmful.


2nd picture. The cat keeps the stupid bird away. Keeps it in order, well done).

3rd picture. The cat tries to wake up a lazy dog to guard the house. Good boy, helps guard the house).

 


 
 
peripatetikos:

2nd picture. The cat keeps the silly bird out of the way. Keeps it in order, good for him.)

3rd picture. The cat tries to wake up a lazy dog to keep watch. Good boy, helps guard the house.)

Yeah. And the first one is of a cat saving the planet from a Martian invasion.

 

A sneaky animal tries to drown a child

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