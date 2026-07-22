Interesting and Humour - page 1889
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A sphinx covered in snow. Snow has fallen in Egypt, covering the streets of the Egyptian capital for the first time in 122 years.
Here's a useful animal for example. It protects the human cub from danger.
But the animal is useless, harmful.
Here's a useful animal for example. It protects the human cub from danger.
But the animal is useless, harmful.
2nd picture. The cat keeps the stupid bird away. Keeps it in order, well done).
3rd picture. The cat tries to wake up a lazy dog to guard the house. Good boy, helps guard the house).
2nd picture. The cat keeps the silly bird out of the way. Keeps it in order, good for him.)
3rd picture. The cat tries to wake up a lazy dog to keep watch. Good boy, helps guard the house.)
Yeah. And the first one is of a cat saving the planet from a Martian invasion.
A sneaky animal tries to drown a child