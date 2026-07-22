Interesting and Humour - page 2272
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I have one wrinkle and I'm sitting on it.
Jeanne Kalman passed away in September 1997. She lived 122 years and 164 days, becoming the oldest person on earth whose birth has been documented. She did not work a single day in her life, spending her time on hobbies such as tennis, swimming, cycling, rollerblading, playing the piano and going to the opera. At 85 she took up fencing and at 100 she was cycling. At 114, she starred in a movie about her encounter with Van Gogh a century ago, and at 117, she quit smoking, and only because she, who had nearly lost her sight, was not comfortable asking anyone for a light every time.
She claimed that the secret of her longevity was based on three pillars - plenty of olive oil (and remember to rub it into her skin), drinking port and eating a kilo of chocolate a week. Although this phrase is now attributed to some of our female artists, it was she who said: "I've only got one wrinkle, and I'm sitting on it."
At the age of 120, when she was asked about her vision for the future, she replied, "Very short.
in full here
Benefits of Goodyear welt construction
1 The shoe is easy to repair
Provided the upper is in good condition, the sole can easily be replaced with a new one, thus extending the life of the shoe up to 20 years or more.
2. Outstanding comfort
Cork cushioning between sole and insole allows the shoe to be quickly molded to the foot.
3. insulation
The same cork layer insulates the foot and smoothes out any unevenness in walking for extra comfort.
4. flexibility
The boot's Goodyear construction can be easily adapted to any footwear style, allowing designers to follow trends and use it for both classic and casual shoes.
5. durability
Durability and deformation without loss of comfort are the main features of shoes made with Goodyear welt technology.
http://loake.ru/about-loake/benefits-of-goodyear-welt-construction
Question: with which countries did the girls from Minsk become friends during the Ice Hockey World Championship?
- Clara has dollars,
- Lera has euros,
- Ruta has pounds,
- Nata has lats,
- Rita has litas,
- Lena has yen,
- Tanya has yuan,
- Nina - hryvnias,
- Natalie has Russian roubles.
Question: with which countries were the Minsk girls friends during the Ice Hockey World Championship?
Question: which countries were Minsk girls' friends during the IIHF World Championship?
- Clara has dollars,
- Lera has euros,
- Ruta has pounds,
- Nata has lats,
- Rita has litas,
- Lena has yen,
- Tanya has yuan,
- Nina has grivnas,
- Natalie has Russian roubles.
Top 11 nastiest professions in the world
1. Sitting in a clean, warm office, in a comfy chair and complaining about life? And yet there are people in the world who sit down, and some people's professions are not to be envied. Here is a list of the world's worst professions.
2. A caretaker in a pornographic cinema.
3. the guards at Buckingham Palace are considered to be the unluckiest in the British army - and for good reason. Even high-ranking security officials admit that the job is "arduous, exhausting, monotonous, unstressful, fraught with severe painful sensations".
4. Among the martyrs of science, animal masturbators occupy a special place.
5. Sewer cleaner in Kolkata. Jobs like Rakesh Sahoo's are permanently underground, wallowing in a mess of water, mud, and human waste. He wears long, shapeless, purple pants as his uniform, and a hoe and a bucket as his tools.
6. Another creepy job with the most direct relevance to science is that of a malaria fighter. The carrier of the virus, the Anopheles darlingi mosquito, does not fly into the light or get caught in trap nets. It can only be baited with its own blood, which is what poor scientists do.
7. One of the most disgusting occupations is that of portable toilet cleaner.
8. Intestinal gas taster.
9. The cat food, as few people know, is subjected to strict consumer control before it is offered for sale. True, the role of the consumer is not a cat, but a human. John Henson, a Briton, claims that being a cat food taster was his worst night at work.
10. A cleaner of run over animals. Most drivers believe that the four-legged animals they kill on the road do not deserve to stop for them, get out of the car and remove the corpse from the pavement.
11. Monkey chaser. There's a position of honour and disgrace at a safari park that must be held by a man. Such is the nature of monkeys that they just love to ride in cars. The animals climb on top of the cars and enjoy the ride.
It's up to the chaser, armed with a long stick, to chase them off. Chasing these nimble creatures around for eight hours a day in the blazing sun is the most gruesome job on Earth, isn't it?
And in Saratov the dog