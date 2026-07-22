Interesting and Humour - page 3031

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Finally ...
 
I'm thirsty, the picture is very appetising.
 

If you're not careful, you'll have to make a separate thread about how to salt cucumbers and tomatoes for the winter.

Angry cucumber smiley

 

I'll have another drink! To your health, gentlemen!

 
Speculator:

I'll have another drink! To your health, gentlemen!

and good luck to you
 
Good night
 
Sergey Golubev:
No, for nothing...

Why?

 
 

Nothing special, just the presidents of Turkmenistan and Belarus watering a fir tree in the rain, 11 May 2016.

 

Nothing unusual, just a monkey coming to buy his own juice from the machine!

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