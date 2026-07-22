Interesting and Humour - page 3031
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If you're not careful, you'll have to make a separate thread about how to salt cucumbers and tomatoes for the winter.
I'll have another drink! To your health, gentlemen!
I'll have another drink! To your health, gentlemen!
No, for nothing...
Why?
Nothing special, just the presidents of Turkmenistan and Belarus watering a fir tree in the rain, 11 May 2016.
Nothing unusual, just a monkey coming to buy his own juice from the machine!