Interesting and Humour - page 458

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Silent:Drought has blighted 1.5 million hectares of crops in Russia

Don't believe the news, or rather there are no reliable sources right now - everyone is reprinting each other's stories:

Volgograd region: Sunflower and corn harvest is coming to an end, news from 21.06.2012 20:02 am, while in our region the sunflower harvest will not begin until September, just saw the fields today, there is nothing to harvest there, sunflower caps have not opened yet

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IgorM:

Don't believe the news, or rather there are no reliable sources right now - everyone is reprinting each other's stories:

Volgograd region: sunflower and corn harvest is coming to an end, news from 21.06.2012 20:02 , and in our region the sunflower harvest will not begin until September, just today I saw the fields, there is nothing to harvest, sunflower caps have not opened yet


Could you be more specific about "our region" - it would be easier to understand... because it's not clear whether it's Texas or Anadyr....

Or are you from the Vologda region...

 
IvanIvanov:

Could you be more specific about "our region" - it would be easier to understand... because it's not clear whether it's Texas or Anadyr....

Or are you from the Vologda region...

Volgograd and Vologda are not the same thing.
 
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Contender:
Volgograd and Vologda are not the same thing.

I am of course sometimes stupid, but whatIgorM is from in what area I can only guess.

In our region, for example, the sunflowers have only just been sown..... :-) And my relatives in the region had it washed away.

 
 
IvanIvanov:

I'm sure I get stupid sometimes,


There's not much.

The phrase implies that Igor is from Volgograd region. Otherwise, the phrase becomes nonsense.

 
 
Recipe for bald people: Smear honey on your head, wait three days, then clap your hands vigorously - the flies will fly away, but the feet will stay.
 
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