Interesting and Humour - page 4415
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Karma - the cat misbehaved in a previous life and in this life he got a blogger owner)
Karma - the cat was bad in a previous life and in this life he got a bad blogger owner)
The cat was a bad cat owner in a previous life and in the present life has become a cat with a bad owner.
The cat was a bad owner of a cat in a past life and has become a cat in a bad owner's present life.
The cat in the past life was a broker, now he lives with a trader)))
Today my father and I shaped the Goji berry bushes.
The bushes are in their 3rd season and yielded almost a bucket per bush (I lied, of course, but there was a lot).
Bushes are growing so that if you drop the time of pruning, then it is difficult to approach them and they have thorns
That's how I cut it all out, leaving a few vines.
Then they made it into a bough, 5 bushes in all
I don't know how the experiment will end, but I think it will be good, the berries will be smaller, but it will be easier to collect and take care of the bushes
but most importantly, it won't take up as much space as originally. The day was productive)
sold to a minor.
Today I was shaping Goji berry bushes with my father.
That's cool!
Happy Sunday, everyone. I'm screwed.
Yesterday, purely for a walk, I decided to buy a can of beer. I went into a shop, where my old friend Olya is selling beer. Plus she gives me a free bag of wine with the can. Я???
She says her nieces are here, can they sleep at your place?
Me, yeah, the guest room's empty.
---------
This morning, squeaky squeaky, can I turn the water on and all that.
I, - I told you, no meters, here's the percol, lie in the tub, just don't drown without a scuba, I won't come to help)))
Happy Sunday, everyone. I'm screwed.
Yesterday, purely for a walk, I decided to buy a can of beer. I went into the shop, where my old friend Olya is selling beer. Plus she gives me a free bag of wine with the can. Я???
She says her nieces are here, can they sleep over?
Me, yeah, the guest room's empty.
---------
This morning, squeaky squeaky squeaky squeaky, can I turn the water on and all that.
I, - I told you, no meters, here's the percol, lie in the tub, just don't drown without a scuba, I won't come to help)))
It's antithetical.
And such a cut:
How do you women walk over there -
In pantaloons or not?
Would you be ashamed to send an ambassador...
Are you a little weak in the head?...
No matter what they say
You'll be led to believe it's a woman!
Maybe you just prefer brunettes)
Definitely brunettes are cooler!
brunettes are definitely cooler!
Yes, brunettes with bows come in very handy... )