Interesting and Humour - page 2620
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I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone
and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS
My first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I will mention it).
I could mention that at the same time. )))
The most unusual door I've ever seen
The most unusual door I've ever seen
Oh, yeah! They've learned how to roll a square.
Reminds me of "push the round, roll the square" :).
Round - to carry. And also to knead wood, chop dough and light the cooker.