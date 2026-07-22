Interesting and Humour - page 2620

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transcendreamer:

I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone

and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS

My first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I will mention it).

I could mention that at the same time. )))


 

 
"Sorry mate, you asked for a puffy beard, but I got you lots of armpit and nose hair" (c) Your DNA...
 

The most unusual door I've ever seen

 
 
https://insideabbeyroad.withgoogle.com/en/welcome
Google presents Inside Abbey Road
Google presents Inside Abbey Road
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Google has opened the doors to Abbey Road Studios! Explore, discover and play inside the iconic British recording studio.
 
http://how-old.net/
How Old Do I Look?
How Old Do I Look?
  • how-old.net
The #HowOldRobot guesses how old you look using Machine Learning.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

The most unusual door I've ever seen

There! They learned how to roll a square one.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Oh, yeah! They've learned how to roll a square.
Reminds me of 'round to push, square to roll' :).
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Reminds me of "push the round, roll the square" :).

Round - to carry. And also to knead wood, chop dough and light the cooker.

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