Interesting and Humour - page 2409
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It's time to close down Russky Island
The Ministry of Economic Development proposed to close the Russky Island SEZ due to its inefficiency: not a single investor willing to become its resident has been found in three years. This is reported by RBC. Thus, the draft decree of Russian government on the closure of this economic zone appeared on regulation.gov.ru. Read more: http://www.newsvl.ru/vlad/2014/08/19/oez_russkij_close/#ixzz3Asj09tIr News of Vladivostok on VL.ru
More - Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation "On early termination of the tourist and recreational special economic zone on the territory of Russky Island, Vladivostok City District, Primorsky Krai".
Mish, do something about the branch.
it got sad from the accordionist.
Misha, do something with the branch.
...and it's made her sad by an accordionist.
It's so sad, and I'm sick of that parachutist.
It's fun reading the news, bringing tears and hiccups. Bullshit, lies and idiocy come knocking at the window and the door. It's some kind of medieval infection, an epidemic.