Interesting and Humour - page 2409

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Следователи расследуют серию убийств водителей на трассе М-4
Следователи расследуют серию убийств водителей на трассе М-4
  • www.rbc.ru
Подмосковные следователи полагают, что на трассе М-4 «Дон» может орудовать серийный маньяк. К такому выводу они пришли, проанализировав обстоятельства убийств на этой дороге в последние несколько месяцев: преступления были совершены одним способом, и во всех случаях преступники не брали ничего ценного. Дело ведет единая следственно-оперативная группа, сообщает Интерфакс со ссылкой на ГСУ СК РФ по Московской области.
 
 
 
 
 

It's time to close down Russky Island

The Ministry of Economic Development proposed to close the Russky Island SEZ due to its inefficiency: not a single investor willing to become its resident has been found in three years. This is reported by RBC. Thus, the draft decree of Russian government on the closure of this economic zone appeared on regulation.gov.ru. Read more: http://www.newsvl.ru/vlad/2014/08/19/oez_russkij_close/#ixzz3Asj09tIr News of Vladivostok on VL.ru


More - Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation "On early termination of the tourist and recreational special economic zone on the territory of Russky Island, Vladivostok City District, Primorsky Krai".

Минэкономразвития предложило закрыть особую экономическую зону на острове Русский — Новости Владивостока на VL.ru
Минэкономразвития предложило закрыть особую экономическую зону на острове Русский — Новости Владивостока на VL.ru
  • www.newsvl.ru
Минэкономразвития предложило закрыть ОЭЗ «Остров Русский» из-за неэффективности: за три года не нашлось ни одного инвестора, пожелавшего стать ее резидентом. Об этом информирует РБК. Так, проект постановления правительства РФ о закрытии этой экономической зоны появился на сайте regulation.gov.ru. Зона на острове Русский была создана в 2010 году...
 

Mish, do something about the branch.

it got sad from the accordionist.

 
sergeev:

Misha, do something with the branch.

...and it's made her sad by an accordionist.

It's so sad, and I'm sick of that parachutist.

It's fun reading the news, bringing tears and hiccups. Bullshit, lies and idiocy come knocking at the window and the door. It's some kind of medieval infection, an epidemic.

 
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