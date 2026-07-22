Interesting and Humour - page 1467
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Such an amount is very far from the Moscow average, by the way.
Well, in short, I have already laid out all the relevant arguments, I am too lazy to repeat myself.
Your hatred of Muscovites is unfounded. They come in all shapes and sizes, just like in any other city.
Such an amount is very far from the Moscow average, by the way.
Well, in short, I have already laid out all the relevant arguments, I am too lazy to repeat myself.
Your hatred of Muscovites is unfounded. They come in all shapes and sizes, just like in any other city.
Sorting coins in vending machines
I know a lot of Muscovites who work for 15-20 thousand a month, while young people find it very difficult to find a job, they need work experience, however strange it may sound, where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from college :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college education, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college education!
It's the same everywhere. The locals always have less incentive. If they're genetically superior, then yes, they're as strong as a tank. Otherwise, the newcomers are crowding out. They come in their leaky trainers, work hard. The strongest get through. Then our kids build cottages for their kids.
Only the strongest, the most competent, and the workaholic get ahead.
How to intercept
I know a lot of Muscovites, they work for 15-20 thousand a month, and it is very difficult to find young people, they need work experience, however strange it may sound, where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from universities :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college degree, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college degree!
Yes, how could provincial people understand that life in Moscow is not easy either. They still think that Moscow sucks the blood of the whole country... Geez, people, come to Moscow and see for yourselves who is sucking the blood of whom.
Only the riskiest among those who want to achieve something go to Moscow. So they have to pay the full price.
It's the same everywhere. The locals always have less incentive. If they're genetically superior, then yes, they're as strong as a tank. Otherwise, the newcomers are crowding out. They come in their leaky trainers, work hard. The strongest get through. Then our kids build cottages for their kids.
It's the strongest, the most cunning, the workaholic who gets through.
I know a lot of Muscovites who work for 15-20 thousand a month, but young people find it very difficult to find a job, they need work experience, however strange it may sound - where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from college :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college degree, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college degree!
Well, how could provincial people understand that life in Moscow is not easy either. They still think that Moscow sucks the blood of the whole country... Come to Moscow and see for yourselves who's sucking the blood of whom.
Only the most adventurous among those who want to achieve something go to Moscow. Well, they are the ones who pay in full.