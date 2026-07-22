Interesting and Humour - page 1467

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Mathemat:

Such an amount is very far from the Moscow average, by the way.

Well, in short, I have already laid out all the relevant arguments, I am too lazy to repeat myself.

Your hatred of Muscovites is unfounded. They come in all shapes and sizes, just like in any other city.

Alexei, I don't hate Muscovites. And I pointed out the salaries of the bosses for our city. I do not like those in power or those who profit from the poverty of their fellow citizens.
 
Mathemat:

Such an amount is very far from the Moscow average, by the way.

Well, in short, I have already laid out all the relevant arguments, I am too lazy to repeat myself.

Your hatred of Muscovites is unfounded. They come in all shapes and sizes, just like in any other city.

I know many Muscovites, they work for 15-20 thousand a month, while young people find jobs very difficult, they need work experience, strange as it may sound, but where else can they get work experience if they have just graduated from universities :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college education, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college education!
 

Sorting coins in vending machines

 
server:
I know a lot of Muscovites who work for 15-20 thousand a month, while young people find it very difficult to find a job, they need work experience, however strange it may sound, where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from college :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college education, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college education!

It's the same everywhere. The locals always have less incentive. If they're genetically superior, then yes, they're as strong as a tank. Otherwise, the newcomers are crowding out. They come in their leaky trainers, work hard. The strongest get through. Then our kids build cottages for their kids.

Only the strongest, the most competent, and the workaholic get ahead.

 

How to intercept

 
server:
I know a lot of Muscovites, they work for 15-20 thousand a month, and it is very difficult to find young people, they need work experience, however strange it may sound, where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from universities :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college degree, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college degree!

Yes, how could provincial people understand that life in Moscow is not easy either. They still think that Moscow sucks the blood of the whole country... Geez, people, come to Moscow and see for yourselves who is sucking the blood of whom.

Only the riskiest among those who want to achieve something go to Moscow. So they have to pay the full price.

 
sumkin75:

It's the same everywhere. The locals always have less incentive. If they're genetically superior, then yes, they're as strong as a tank. Otherwise, the newcomers are crowding out. They come in their leaky trainers, work hard. The strongest get through. Then our kids build cottages for their kids.

It's the strongest, the most cunning, the workaholic who gets through.

I agree about the strongest, smartest and workaholic, but their salaries are not high, unless they have a labor force working for them, and this is only in construction, the problem is different - higher education institutions, they graduate more than a thousand people every year, it is logical that there is no work for everyone with a higher education and will not be! But as always, goodwill will help whoever has it :)
 
server:
I know a lot of Muscovites who work for 15-20 thousand a month, but young people find it very difficult to find a job, they need work experience, however strange it may sound - where they can get work experience if they have just graduated from college :) and so everywhere, I know guys who work as loaders with a college degree, and girls, whoever you need a sales assistant, also have a college degree!
No, I'm crazy about you. In Moscow for 500 quid? How lazy do you have to be to earn less than a guest worker in your hometown?
 
Mathemat:

Well, how could provincial people understand that life in Moscow is not easy either. They still think that Moscow sucks the blood of the whole country... Come to Moscow and see for yourselves who's sucking the blood of whom.

Only the most adventurous among those who want to achieve something go to Moscow. Well, they are the ones who pay in full.

They don't know how many people Moscow has broken - those who are risky and think about fairy tales - and maybe they'll be lucky, people lost their families, they went to work - no work, and they come home empty-handed, they take a low-paid job in the hope that they'll get a hit, but time passes in the megapole, time flies quickly, in Moscow you can spend an average of two hours on the way to and from work - and that's in a good case
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