Interesting and Humour - page 2821

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Фермер открыл нетронутую гробницу этрусков
Фермер открыл нетронутую гробницу этрусков
  • 2015.12.11
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Погребальное сооружение с двумя саркофагами обнаружено в центральной части Италии. Один итальянский фермер вспахивал поле рядом с небольшим городком Читта-делла-Пьеве (Умбрия, центральная часть страны), когда обнаружил под плугом какую-то пустоту. Приехавшие на место находки археологи достаточно быстро поняли, что перед ними – неграбленая...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
And I've read 'Stranger on the Moon' and now I have different information about the origins of man. What to do?
Put my feet up.
 
Server Muradasilov:
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))), well, here's a find again ))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
))), well here's a find again ))
The earth gives its treasures back
 
Speculator:
Read Levashov forty thousand years ago only Russians lived, so why should we be surprised that the Chinese have Russian roots?
Did Levashov live in that era or does he have a time machine? I doubt it! Just another clown who does not know where to put his ego.
[Deleted]  
And I've read 'Stranger on the Moon' and now I have different information about the origins of man. What to do? <br / translate="no">
I think we should start an investigation on Stranger Things.
You probably want to uncover the mechanism of creativity. Wouldn't that lead to everyone thinking and writing in the same way?
In order for the stranger to be in space without a spacesuit, you need a space atmosphere.
In geometry, we learnt that angles are acute, obtuse and straight. But when I decided to wallpaper my flat I realised that there are also crooked corners and they are common in nature :(
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I think we should start an investigation into Donkey.
You probably want to uncover the mechanism of creativity. Wouldn't that lead to everyone thinking and writing in the same way?
In order for the stranger to be in space without a spacesuit, you need a space atmosphere.
In geometry, we learnt that angles are acute, obtuse and straight. But when I decided to wallpaper my flat I realised that there are also crooked corners and they are common in nature :(
That's a good point about corners.
 

+100!!!

 
goman:

+100!!!

I don't care, all will do for the collection :)
 
navigator.mt5:
I don't care, everything's fine for the collection :)

Are you ready to sleep with your grandmothers for the collection? :)

That's original!

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