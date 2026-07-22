Interesting and Humour - page 2821
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And I've read 'Stranger on the Moon' and now I have different information about the origins of man. What to do?
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))), well here's a find again ))
Read Levashov forty thousand years ago only Russians lived, so why should we be surprised that the Chinese have Russian roots?
+100!!!
+100!!!
I don't care, everything's fine for the collection :)
Are you ready to sleep with your grandmothers for the collection? :)
That's original!