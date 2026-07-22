Interesting and Humour - page 3512
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Heading -> Calendar. For 2017.
ABBA - Happy New Year 2017
1:45 left ...
ABBA - Happy New Year 2017
1:45 left ...
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Happy New Year!
The famous Enjoykin - Dear Young Friends (similar to the current one)
It's... birthday ... Do what I want ... my day ... One day a year... mine ... only mine ...
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Happy New Year!
It's my birthday now. Anyway, whatever I want to do on this day, that's what I do.
People think I'm 40 years old... and when they find out how old I am, they think I'm kidding.
And the conclusion?
Coffee and a sedentary lifestyle prolongs life by 20 years.
Just kidding... But seriously, only sports.
I wish you, too, that when you're over 60, young girls will be looking at you. And you tell them how old you are... and you look like you're 40... and you say you're in your 60s... and they think you're kidding...
My grandfather died when he was 90 and he didn't have a single wrinkle on his face... Genes