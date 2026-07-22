Interesting and Humour - page 4521
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I need to develop in many ways :) I'm not by nature a geek with nothing to talk about except programming or forex.
:-)
I see. I'm not familiar with the term "geek"... explain it to me.
:-)
I see. I'm not familiar with the term "geek"... explain it to me.
A fan of something, incapable of communicating on topics other than the object of fanaticism. Women about me don't believe I'm a programmer, one called me an atypical programmer ))
So his air conditioning is on.
Stupid driver))))
Oh, stupid)))
So his air conditioning is on.
Stupid driver))))
Oh, stupid)))
you just don't have a car, that's why the lady's confused.)
you just don't have a car, so the lady is perplexed)
I even have two. A washing machine and a meat grinder (new, just out of the showroom.))
A programmer's answer, clearly to the point.
And about family values on Saturday )) I'm a bad family man, at least I get a hint.
Taking care of the kids is key.
A quiet Saturday night - mum, dad and son
A programmer's answer, clearly to the point.
SUPER