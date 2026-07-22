Interesting and Humour - page 4521

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

I need to develop in many ways :) I'm not by nature a geek with nothing to talk about except programming or forex.

:-)

I see. I'm not familiar with the term "geek"... explain it to me.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

:-)

I see. I'm not familiar with the term "geek"... explain it to me.

A fan of something, incapable of communicating on topics other than the object of fanaticism. Women about me don't believe I'm a programmer, one called me an atypical programmer ))

 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

So his air conditioning is on.

Stupid driver))))

Oh, stupid)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

So his air conditioning is on.

Stupid driver))))

Oh, stupid)))

you just don't have a car, that's why the lady's confused.)

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

you just don't have a car, so the lady is perplexed)

I even have two. A washing machine and a meat grinder (new, just out of the showroom.))

 
 

A programmer's answer, clearly to the point.

1

 

And about family values on Saturday )) I'm a bad family man, at least I get a hint.

Take care of the children

Taking care of the kids is key.

2

A quiet Saturday night - mum, dad and son

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

A programmer's answer, clearly to the point.


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