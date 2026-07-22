Interesting and Humour - page 835

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tol64:
I didn't make it. Me first. )))
 
DmitriyN:

Dima well done, you're the first. We're past it.
 
 
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Wife to husband:
- Why did you come home at 5 o'clock yesterday morning?
- Where else can you go in this town at this time?!
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- What is naivety?
- The assumption that a Russian man will be stopped from drinking by the absence of a snack.
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