Interesting and Humour - page 3507
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According to Bloomberg, electricity prices in Germany could turn negative for hours or even entire days during the holidays. The trend is primarily due to increased output from wind turbines. At midday on December 26, the total capacity generated by wind power was 33 GW - 60% of all the electricity the country needs.
Electricity prices in Germany are predicted to go to zero for several hours to a few days.
Elchin Mammadov, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said such prices are due to low demand for the power consumed during the holiday season, when factories are closed and people go on holiday or to relatives.
This is not the first time that energy prices in Germany have been negative. At Christmas in 2012, the price was minus €56.87 per megawatt hour; prices also went negative at Christmas in 2013. This year, German electricity prices could fall to minus €10.95, or around €10.95 per megawatt hour.
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In Russia, on the contrary, prices would rise due to falling demand to make up for losses.
In Germany, electricity became free for the Christmas holidays. The wind turbines produced too much and consumption went down.
It was the same in the summer, the state paid them extra for the energy used
Top hits of the 90s | Foreign
In Germany, electricity became free for the Christmas holidays. The wind turbines produced too much and consumption went down.
It was the same in the summer, the state paid them extra for the energy they used.
Very original. Let's say everyone stopped using electricity. The generators keep running, they generate, the minimum consumers still get paid for the use of electricity. Time passes, generators wear out, time comes to replace them... and with what money?
By that logic, one could conclude that if you put generators with more capacity than consumption, the electricity is free.
Some more brainwashing nonsense.
Whatever the baby needs ................ the British can
This West is also discussing the introduction of unconditional income (Switzerland, Finland).
Free electricity, unconditional income... Who will work and generate electricity then?