Interesting and Humour - page 573

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tol64:
So uninteresting then. They really did stand quite bravely from the start. Heights make me shake for some reason and I'd probably fall over a pit like that on my own. )))
Yes, a flaw. For spice it was necessary to overlay a receding scream and a slap. And at the end of the programme they should have showed the bottom of the pit and three red piles. NTV would have done it. Then they would have interviewed the family left without a breadwinner.
 
Mischek:

I don't want to upset you, dear colleague, but I would like to see an ophthalmologist.

Otherwise, working with charts in general and its separate objects may put you in a difficult position.

We're not colleagues, I'm not a clown.

And the video is old, a couple of years ago it was already discussed and written about.

 
Zeleniy:

We are not colleagues, I am not a clown.


Oh, I didn't know. My apologies.
 
Mischek:
Oh, I didn't know. I apologise for that.
You created the topic yourself with humour, I don't know why you take it that way =)
 
" It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools. "
 
Mischek:
" It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools. "
indeed, urgently change the colour
 
Zeleniy:
Indeed, change the colour as soon as possible.
You can't see a thing and you won't know the difference.
 
 
 
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