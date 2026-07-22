Interesting and Humour - page 573
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So uninteresting then. They really did stand quite bravely from the start. Heights make me shake for some reason and I'd probably fall over a pit like that on my own. )))
I don't want to upset you, dear colleague, but I would like to see an ophthalmologist.
Otherwise, working with charts in general and its separate objects may put you in a difficult position.
We're not colleagues, I'm not a clown.
And the video is old, a couple of years ago it was already discussed and written about.
We are not colleagues, I am not a clown.
Oh, I didn't know. I apologise for that.
" It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools. "
Indeed, change the colour as soon as possible.