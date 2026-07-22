Interesting and Humour - page 3615

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

I wonder how much it burns per hundred kilometres. I remember being in a truck fleet, I was amazed at the voracity of our trucks, 30-50 l/100 km.

Averagefuel consumption from 38l/100km. Taken here:http://www.uralaz.ru/models/ural-next/
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Vladimir Tkach:
He walked boldly through the woods,
But the fox ate the hero.
The poor little fox sang goodbye.
His name was...

by the system of mutual exclusion, inference leading from the general to the particular (deduction) the answer:

the drummer ...

 

Suburban trains - Bangladesh

 
"As former astronaut Dan Barry said about the toy helicopter on sale on Amazon for seventeen dollars: 'The gyroscope in that toy cost the developers of the shuttle $100 million thirty years ago.
 

Drilling teeth? Nope, just new ones!

Создана революционная технология выращивания новых зубов за 2 месяца
Создана революционная технология выращивания новых зубов за 2 месяца
  • nr.news-republic.com
Стоматолог Джереми Мао из Колумбийского университета в США разработал революционную технологию, позволяющую выращивать новый человеческий зуб на месте выпавшего за рекордно быстрые сроки – всего за 2 месяца. По утверждению американского стоматолога, в перспективе человечество забудет, что такое бормашина. Новая уникальная технология, по...
 
Andrey Dik:

Drilling teeth? Nope, just new ones!


Grandpa planted a turnip, pardon me, he planted a tooth.
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Grandpa planted a turnip, then he planted a tooth.
First he planted a turnip, then a tooth, then a grandmother, then a liver....
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Andrey Dik:
Planted first the turnip, then the tooth, then the granny, then the liver....

Ha-ha) A true story.
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