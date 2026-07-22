Interesting and Humour - page 3615
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I wonder how much it burns per hundred kilometres. I remember being in a truck fleet, I was amazed at the voracity of our trucks, 30-50 l/100 km.
Averagefuel consumption from 38l/100km. Taken here:http://www.uralaz.ru/models/ural-next/
He walked boldly through the woods,
But the fox ate the hero.
The poor little fox sang goodbye.
His name was...
by the system of mutual exclusion, inference leading from the general to the particular (deduction) the answer:
the drummer ...
Suburban trains - Bangladesh
Drilling teeth? Nope, just new ones!
Drilling teeth? Nope, just new ones!
Grandpa planted a turnip, pardon me, he planted a tooth.
Grandpa planted a turnip, then he planted a tooth.
Planted first the turnip, then the tooth, then the granny, then the liver....
Ha-ha) A true story.