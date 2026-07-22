Interesting and Humour - page 3708
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With all due respect for the opinions of forum users, please excuse my retarded question, I would like to understand a few points
1. Do viruses also get sick and can they even be cured?
2. After treatment they become useful viruses.
3. What is their usefulness after healing?
1. When a virus, instead of stealing information from you, starts giving you bank account passwords, it's a sick virus. Be sure to cure it.
2. Once it starts stealing confidential information from your computer, you can consider it completely cured and useful (to its developer).
3 Well in step 2 you can see all the usefulness of the cured virus. But just in case, keep an eye on him as an outpatient - he may relapse and drag other people's accounts and passwords back to your house...
1. There is good in every bad thing - you just have to be able to find it.
2. 2. Every good thing has a bad thing - you just have to be able to find it.
There are antipodean people here who profess these two principles. Supporters of the first principle are mostly optimists. Supporters of the second principle are either pessimists, or they do it deliberately, getting dividends for it.
Eat the beaver - save the tree!
...
A new virus called WORK is now spreading at an epidemic rate.
...
I apologise to everyone who has written here a lot. Had to delete - rules.
)))))
)))))
It's not funny.
Well, you're not funny and I laughed when you were done.)
Nothing changes.
Well, you're not laughing, but I laughed when you ended it.)
Nothing changes.
Well... you don't know everything.
It's always better and warmer to be somewhere, right?
Nothing changes...
Well... you don't know everything.
It's always better and warmer to be somewhere, right?
Nothing ever changes...
Oh, don't. I know that two times two is four. All the other whining doesn't matter.